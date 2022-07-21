Pineville Board Hears Audit Report

The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, heard a report on the city's 2021 audit.

Lance and Nancy Green of Taylor Green conducted the audit, and Lance Green presented the report. He said the audit went very well and received an unmodified opinion, which is "the best you can get."

He said 2021 compared to 2020 was better. The city increased its assets and had more FEMA funds, he said. Capital assets were down overall, but total assets were up about $220,000, he said. Expenses were higher than in 2020, probably due to covid, he said. Overall, the city had $313,000 more revenue over 2020, but revenue was also up from previous years, he said.

The board approved the results of the audit.

Also on Tuesday, the board passed an ordinance enacting a citywide burn ban.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the ordinance does not include outside burning to cook food. The board discussed the fact that no significant rainfall is expected until September. Sweeten said the ordinance is good for 30 days and then will have to be approved again. It can also be revoked just as easily if it does rain, he said.

Alderman Becky Davis reported to the board about an ongoing situation with feral cats in the city. The board had previously discussed the possibility of trapping the cats, spaying them and releasing them. Davis said Spay Arkansas is no longer providing low-cost spaying. However, Northwest Arkansas Community Cat Project is doing so. If the city can trap the cats and pay for rabies shots for them, the organization will spay them for $16 each, she said. The city will need I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue to work with Northwest Arkansas Community Cat Project, she said. The doctor will also notch the cats' ears when they are spayed in case a spayed cat gets trapped again, she said.

The board voted to work with the organization and to buy traps.

In other business, the board paid bills in the amount of $62,710.