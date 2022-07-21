Sign in
Photos From Last Year’s Fair

by Megan Davis | July 21, 2022 at 7:15 a.m.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Easton Sherman and his pup, Gunner, took home first place in the costume contest at the 2021 Dog Show with their matching button-ups and coastal style.

photo MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Parker Stark and Enzyme prepare to wow the crowd of the 2021 Dog Show with Enzyme's costume, which features a tractor directed by a spirited teddy bear.
photo MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Andrew Sherman takes a swig of fresh-squeazed goat milk after his team won the 2021 Goat Milking Contest. When asked how it tasted, he replied, "warm."
photo MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Dewey Pierce (left) skillfully milks the goat while Andrew Sherman (right) balances the milk they've accrued and Jennifer Juzeler attempts to steady the goat in question. Their team efforts won out as they placed first in the goat milking competition last year.
photo MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Competitors are sure to get creative with the annual Scarecrow contest. Last year, an entry was modeled in great detail after fictional character, "Sweet Tooth," of Netflix fame. The scarecrow featured the customary horns, vest, stuffed animal and syrup on his side.
photo MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kade Blevins beams, holding his turtle, Rinley, in one hand and his first place turtle race trophy in other after beating two tough competitors for the title last year.
photo MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Payton Lewis and Jay Sherman trade tips and talk turtles prior to the Turtle Race at the 2021 McDonald County Fair.

