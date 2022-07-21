Noel Woman’s Club Held July Meeting

The Noel Woman's Club meeting was held July 12 and called to order by President Melissa Lance. Six members answered roll call.

Roll call this time (in honor of long-time member Debbie Powell who passed away in May) was a fond memory of Debbie. Members had some fun memories to share about Debbie and the good times enjoyed with her.

The minutes from the previous meeting were read by Secretary Vicki Barth. They were passed with a first and second by Joyce Britton and Faye Davis.

The treasurer's report was read by President Melissa Lance in the absence of Bonnie Leonard. We are still waiting on paperwork to be returned on two scholarship recipients for their scholarship information to be submitted to their respective colleges.

There was no new or old business. Our birthdays this month are Dot Harner, Hannah Bartholomew, Melissa Lance and Vicki Barth.

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 9, and our program will be presented by Kitty Collingsworth. Our hostess will be Bonnie Leonard. We are excited to see what Kitty will be bringing to us.

With so many folks out of town for vacations, our meetings have been smaller this summer, but we are always looking for new members. If you are new to the community and want to meet people or if you are an "old timer" and just want to help out in the community, please join us for a meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend!

A motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Vicki Barth and seconded by Faye Davis. All were in favor of adjourning.

Our program was White Elephant Sale and auction. We had fun and raised money for the club with the event. Our hostess for the evening was Joyce, who served baked beans, potato salad, hot dogs and apple cobbler, along with lemonade -- great summer refreshments!

For more information, you may contact President Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.