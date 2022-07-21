McDonald County R-1 School District Employees to Receive 5% Raise

PINEVILLE -- All McDonald County R-1 School District employees will receive a 5% raise this year, as determined by the school board in a meeting held on June 28.

Ken Schutten, communications director for the McDonald County R-1 School System, said the district has offered raises each year for the last few years.

"They did a 4% raise last year," Schutten said. "In the last two years, they've had 9% raises to teachers and staff."

Schutten said the district, which currently employs 626 employees, will see about $1.3 million in total raises following the increase. Schutten said the goal of the increase is to remain competitive with districts in compensation, attract employees, and retain current employees.

"This will keep us in line with school districts that are our size or are close to our size," Schutten said. "And it helps us to not only maybe attract some new teachers, but also to retain the quality of teachers that we have right now."

Schutten said the McDonald County school board wants to show its employees that they're highly valued and appreciated by the district. Schutten added that the school board has remained financially responsible to be able to offer annual increases.

"Looking at it from a taxpayer standpoint, I think this really speaks to the financial responsibility of the board and the administration throughout the years," Schutten said. "Because of the financial choices and the decisions that they have made, they are able to offer pay increases to the staff and teachers for the last couple of years."

Frank Woods, McDonald County R-1 School Board president, said he has not seen a 5% increase in the several years he's worked in the district.

"Looking back, I've been there 16 years, I don't think that we've ever done a 5% increase," Woods said.

Woods said every employee in the district will receive the raise, not only teachers. Woods added that the board is currently planning on offering another raise for teachers next year, a goal the board prioritizes.

Woods said the 5% raise is needed to account for the cost of inflation and gas prices which impact district employees. Woods said the increase makes the district competitive in pay to other Missouri school districts.

"I feel we're competitive with the Missouri school districts in our area," Woods said. "We'll have to look for ways and find ways to compensate all of our employees to stay with us, and to want to come here."

Teachers in the district with a bachelor's degree currently receive a starting salary of $39,623.00. Pay fluctuates based upon the number of years teaching for the district as well as degree and/or specialty, with the highest salary currently listed on the McDonald County Teacher Salary Schedule for 2022-2023 being $63,795.00. Woods noted that, in addition to the pay raise, employees would also receive a Christmas bonus.

"The board that we've got now, we're very passionate about wanting to take care of our teachers and staff and keep them," Woods said. "We want people to want to work in McDonald County."