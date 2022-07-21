McDonald County Press Obituaries For July 21, 2022

William Marion Goff

April 6, 1935

July 13, 2022

William Marion "Bill" Goff, 87, of Neosho, Mo., formerly of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, while at National Health Care in Joplin, Mo.

He was born April 6, 1935, in Braden, Okla., to Frank and Pearl (King) Goff. He resided in the Braden and Spiro area until age 14, when moving to Arizona. He owned and operated a service station in Coolidge, Ariz., before starting his career as a truck driver. He and his first wife, Norma, moved from Arizona to Anderson in 1985. Following retirement, he drove a school bus for the districts of McDonald and Newton counties. He enjoyed watching westerns and caring for his property. He was a member of Believers Faith Fellowship in Neosho and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Norma Goff; two children, Ernest and Sandra Goff; a grandson, Kyle Goff; and three siblings.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Goff of the home, whom he married June 9, 2007; his three children, David Goff (Theresa) of Florence, Ariz., Terry Goff of Livingston, Texas, Gary Goff of Des Moines, Iowa; two stepdaughters, Pam Helms (Mel) of Joplin, Rachel Shellenbarger (Dustin) of Duenweg; and numerous grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 18, in the Anderson Chapel of Ozark Funeral Home, with Pastor Doyla Shaw officiating. Burial with full military honors followed at the Anderson Cemetery.

Larry Dale Lee

July 28, 1947

July 15, 2022

Larry Dale Lee, 74, of Noel, Mo., died Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 28, 1947, in Kirksville, Mo., to Amos and Lois (Baker) Sayre. He lived in Milan, Mo., where he graduated from high school. He joined the Army in 1968 and was trained as a field artillery radar operator and went to Vietnam. On Sept. 23, 1973, he married Deborah Jane (Janie) Patterson. He began his career as a food inspector and consumer safety inspector for the U.S.D.A. in 1972, and moved to Noel. He retired after 30 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his son, James Avery Lee of Noel; and his parents, Amos and Lois Sayre of Milan.

Surviving are his wife and his granddaughter, Rowan Lee, of the home; son, Darin Largent (Jeanene) of Grove, Okla.; and five additional grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Roller Cemetery in Washburn, Mo., with Pastor JR Morgan officiating.

William Barton Lycan

Dec. 7, 1933

June 14, 2022

William Barton Lycan (Barton), 88, long-time resident of Joplin, Mo., died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born Dec. 7, 1933, to William and Vera Lycan in Kooskia, Idaho. After high school, he served the country with the Navy Seabees for four years. He married Eva Leuellen on June 1, 1955. He worked for RGS Engineering as a tool and die machinist for 32 years. He then worked as a maintenance mechanic for Safeway Bakery for six years before retiring. He was an active member of Wildwood Baptist Church. He was involved with the Sunday school programs for many years and served as a deacon since 1962.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albert and Neal Lycan; sister, Joy Davis; son, Mark Lycan; and grandson, Sean Lycan.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eva; daughter, Connie Barton (Don); son, John Lycan (Cara); and five grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Wildwood Baptist Church, 4827 East 20th, Joplin, Mo.

Michelle Spears

Jan. 20, 1965

July 16, 2022

Mrs. Michelle Spears, 57, of Anderson, Mo., died suddenly Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1965, in Neosho, Mo., to Jimmie Dale and Naomi (Bishop) Cooper. She grew up in the Anderson area and graduated from McDonald County High School. On Dec. 21, 1985, in Anderson, she married Steve Spears. She attended Hilltop Mission Church and enjoyed reading, golfing, walking, shopping, and taking long baths. She found great pleasure in life spending time with her many grandchildren. She was a youth group leader at Hilltop Mission Church for many years.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer (Sept. 11, 1989).

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Steve Spears of the home; a son, Jeremy Barr of Rogers, Ark., two daughters, Britney Sherman (Bryon) of Pineville, Mo., Jill Clark of Anderson; her parents, Jimmy Dale and Naomi Cooper; a brother, Shawn Cooper (Mindi) of Anderson; and 12 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, in the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., with Pastors Donny Spears and Doug Spears officiating. Burial will follow in the New Bethel Cemetery west of Anderson, Mo. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Bobby Dean Wells

Aug. 20., 1944

July 2, 2022

Bobby Dean Wells of Goodman., Mo., died July 2, 2022.

He was born Aug. 20, 1944, to James and Mary (Andrews) Wells of Sulphur Springs, Ark. He married Anita (Boyd) in 1973. He served in the U.S. Navy for seven years and was a crew member of the USS Mazama AE-9. He spent many years working for the Kansas City Southern Railroad, Tyson Engineering and Branco Enterprises. He enjoyed playing the lottery and would visit with anyone for hours over coffee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anita; sisters, Junie Wells, Ada White, Thelma Driver; and brothers, Jimmy Wells, John Wells, Bill Wells, Don Wells.

He is survived by his children, Kenneth Wells, Roxcee McCully, Zachary Wells; three grandchildren; and brother, Ernest Wells (Jaydee).

A service honoring his life and legacy will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 24, at the GAR Cemetery in Sulphur Springs.

Alva Geral Whitehill

May 30, 1938

July 9, 2022

Alva Gerald Whitehill, 84, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his home in the Anderson, MO, area.

He was born on May 30, 1938, at Hart, MO, to Alva and Pauline (Thompson) Whitehill. He grew up in Tiff City, MO, and attended the small schoolhouse there. He went on to graduate from Southwest City High School, Class of 1956, in Southwest City, MO. He married Glenda Ylene Bowen, from Pittsburgh, KS, on March 14, 1959. He was a member of the National Guard and they lived in and around the Kansas City, MO area several years before returning to McDonald County in 1966. He was a dedicated farmer, and a skilled carpenter, electrician, mechanic, and welder, but his true joy came later in life when he became the proud owner/operator of his dump truck. He delivered material for Benton Co Stone, Gravette, AR, and was known as "Wild Turkey." He was blessed to drive his dump truck for many years until he suffered a stroke in June 2016.

He was of the Baptist faith and loved spending time with his family and reading his Bible.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Alva Gerald Whitehill, JR.; and his great-granddaughter, Aubrey Faith Robertson.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda, of the home; and four children, Gary Whitehill, Fairland, OK, Lisa Cook, Anderson, MO, Roger Whitehill, Anderson, MO, and Tammy McMahan, Anderson, MO. Three brothers, Kenneth Whitehill, Seneca, MO, Ronald Whitehill, Diamond, MO, and David Whitehill, Tiff City, MO.

He was the proud "Grandpa" to 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the Anderson Cemetery, Anderson, MO, at a later date.

