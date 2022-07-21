ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Children play in the clown bounce house at the 2021 McDonald County Fair. Various carnival games were set up at the fair for families.



McDonald County Fair, A Look Back At The Carnival ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Booth is full of prizes at the 2021 McDonald County Fair. Various carnival games complete with prizes for winners were available at the fair.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Various prizes await eager children outside of a bounce house at the 2021 McDonald County Fair. Children could enjoy various rides at the carnival, something that has not been offered every year.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Children play on inflatable carnival games at the 2021 McDonald County Fair. Children played traditional carnival games and on inflatables.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Cotton candy truck at the 2021 McDonald County Fair. Carnival foods were sold at the carnival, offering more snack options at the 2021 fair.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Inflatable carnival games and prizes for 2021 McDonald County Fair attendees. The carnival sat to the side of the fair, offering a fun-filled getaway for children attending the annual event.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Inflatable carnival toys outside of the agriculture barn. Parents watch as their children enjoy carnival games at the annual county fair.





Print Headline: McDonald County Fair, A Look Back At The Carnival

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content