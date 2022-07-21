Lanagan Residents Receive Temporary Water Solution

PINEVILLE -- Rick Lett, McDonald County Western Commissioner, noted Lanagan received a temporary water solution, thanks to ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding and local business and government support.

Lett, Western Commissioner, said the commissioner's office was notified in the second week of June regarding the Lanagan water outage, an outage that began May 5. Lett said the office was notified by Missouri State Representative Dirk Deaton.

Lett said the commissioners, alongside County Clerk Kimberly Bell, held an emergency meeting on June 24, deciding to reach out to Travis Hall of Hall Plumbing for a bid. At the meeting, Lett said commissioners also contacted Lanagan Mayor Stan Haywood and director of McDonald County Emergency Management, Gregg Sweeten.

The bid for the temporary fix was $9,950. Work was done by New Mac Electric, free of charge.

"New Mac Electric, on their own, for no money, they went out and set a pole, provided the cable to hang the pipe across the river and they did that all without charge," Lett said.

Lett explained the temporary fix was done with kayakers and canoers in mind, carefully placing piping across the river.

"We had to suspend a pipe across the river, at a height that canoers could not reach it," Lett said. "They suspended a two-inch line, put it inside a four-inch line, suspended it off cables to a tree on one side and a New Mac pole on the other side," Lett said.

Lett said the commissioner's office followed up with Mayor Haywood, noting that the temporary solution was working effectively.

"We followed up, talked to the mayor, and they have adequate pressure, and everything seems to be going good there now," Lett said.

A date is still yet to be set regarding a permanent solution for the water outage in Lanagan, with Lanagan government waiting on funding for a permanent fix.