Lady Mustangs resting up for final summer session

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs are currently enjoying a week off from their summer softball work, a stretch sandwiched between two weeks of "summer camp" as the start of the 2022 season draws near.

Their first camp took place July 11-14. The second is scheduled next week from July 25-28. The Lady Mustangs will then have a mandated week off before the new season starts with a jamboree scheduled for Aug. 20 at Kickapoo High School in Springfield.

"The Missouri State High School Activities Association limits us to 20 contact days during the summer, so to stay within our days, we can go two weeks in the summer," said Lady Mustangs coach Heath Alumbaugh. "But I didn't want to go two weeks on and then go two weeks off. The first week of August is a dead week, and so I didn't want to have back-to-back off weeks and then start the season, so we split our weeks in July."

So, after taking off the first full week of July, the Lady Mustangs held their first camp session of the summer during the second week. After taking the third week (this week) off, they'll be back on the diamond next week before observing MSHSAA's second required "dead week" the first week of August.

"We could have taken those off weeks back-to-back, but we decided to do alternating weeks just to try to keep the weeks spread out and keep us a little fresher than we would be if we took two straight weeks off," said Alumbaugh.

In June, the Lady Mustangs used some of their allotted contact days to play scrimmage games on Wednesday nights. They also got morning workouts in on those same days. Even though they were two separate workouts, it counted as only one contact day.

"We would come in and practice in the morning on those days, then come back and play those nights," said Alumbaugh. "It all counts as one day."

When asked about last week's summer camp, Alumbaugh said he was pleased to see the way the players caught on to what he's wanting the team to do offensively.

"I thought it was a really good week," he said. "I felt like the light came on with what we're trying to do hitting. We put an emphasis in the (hitting) barn this week, spent some extra time in there."

He said he liked what he saw so much from the Lady Mustangs during their work in the batting cages inside the hitting barn that one day they went right to the field while it was still fresh on their minds instead of going to their usual weight lifting session.

"(Wednesday) we skipped out on weights, which I don't like doing, but it was because we could see the light coming on for us. You could just see it," he said. "You could see us starting to feel it and understand what we're trying to do. So we went from there and came out on the field -- when we would normally go to the weight room -- and got in some live batting practice so they could then see that on the field and have that carryover success."

Alumbaugh said seeing the Lady Mustangs catch on to what he and the other coaches had been trying to teach them was the biggest step the team took all week.

"That's probably my greatest takeaway, just seeing them fully starting to grasp what we're trying to do at the plate," he said. "And that's throughout the lineup with all of our girls starting to get a grasp on that and understand it. So, if nothing else, that's what that week was great for. I really feel like we now understand our hitting approach and what we're trying to do, and I think we're much better because of that now."

Next week the Lady Mustangs will practice from 8-11:30 each morning, Monday through Thursday, at Lady Mustang Field.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Outfielder Ashley Dornon runs in to catch a ball during summer practice last week.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Lady Mustang infielder Anissa Ramirez prepares to throw a runner out at first during last week's summer camp session at Lady Mustang Field.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County catcher Amanda Pacheco leaps to catch a high throw while Natalie Nunez comes in to score during a scrimmage at Lady Mustang Field July 14.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Addison Blake (left) and Kylan Sherman stand outside the dugout waiting on their turns to hit during a July 14 practice at Lady Mustang Field.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kadence Willis applies the breaks as she rounds third base during the Lady Mustangs' practice on July 14. In the background is Jacie Frencken.

