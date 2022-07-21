Goodman Takes Up Water, Sewer Rates

Goodman's board of aldermen discussed sewer and water rates at the meeting on Tuesday, as well as the averaging of multiple water bills throughout town.

Council members began by reviewing the most recent sewer rate study.

Mayor J.R. Fisher explained the figures, noting that the average sewer bill must increase by $6.25 for the city to generate enough revenue to break even. This would require the base rate to be $21.25 with a fee of $4.30 for every additional 1,000 gallons.

The council voted to have an ordinance drafted and prepared for the next meeting.

Council members conducted the first and second readings of Ordinance No. 2022-545, establishing new water rates. The base rate will increase to $22.11 with a fee of $6.41 for each additional 1,000 gallons. This will reflect an average increase of $6.47 for account holders.

The council voted to instate the new ordinance, with Alderman Clay Sexson voting nay.

New rates will be effective at the beginning of the September billing cycle.

Council members also discussed averaging two water bills due to leaks. The council voted to average one bill of $100 to $70 and to delay averaging the other until data can be confirmed.

In other business, the council paid bills in the amount of $52,379.94.