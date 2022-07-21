Fair brings back familiar favorites

The 48th annual McDonald County Fair starts today, with all the familiar favorites returning.

McDonald County Fair secretary Jonathan Pierce said the highlights of the fair include, on Thursday, indoor exhibit check-in and judging and the coronation that evening. On Friday the livestock shows happen, beginning with swine, then sheep, beef cattle, meat and dairy goats, bucket calves and dairy cattle. Saturday is the showmanship contest, Tiny Tot Contest, livestock judging contest, turtle race, dog show and goat milking contest. The tractor driving contest may or may not be held Saturday, depending on the heat, he said. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday is the premium sale.

"The premium sale is probably one of the biggest events," Pierce said. "Thursday and Saturday nights are our biggest crowd draws."

He added, "The fair is in its 48th year, and I know each of the board members and all the office holders are happy to contribute their time and energy to make the fair a success for all the exhibitors, and the board wants all the exhibitors to come and have fun and be successful with their exhibits."

Schedule of events

Thursday

11 a.m. Scarecrow contest judging

1-5 p.m. Judging of indoor exhibits

5 p.m. Indoor exhibits open to public

6 p.m. All livestock in place

8 p.m. Queen, princess and little miss coronation (show arena)

9 p.m. Sheep/swine weigh-in

Friday

8 a.m. Swine show

9:30 a.m. Steer weight to beef superintendent

10 a.m. Sheep show

10 a.m. Rabbits and poultry judged

12:30 p.m. Beef cattle show

2:30 p.m. Meat goat show

4 p.m. Dairy goat show

5 p.m. Bucket calf interviews

6 p.m. Bucket calf show

6:30-9 p.m. Youth tractor pull

7 p.m. Dairy cattle show

Saturday

8 a.m. Showmanship contest

10 a.m. Tiny Tot Contest

1 p.m. Individual livestock judging contest

2 p.m. Tractor driving contest

2:30 p.m. Turtle race

2:45 p.m. Dog show check-in

3 p.m. Dog show

3:30 p.m. Goat milking contest

5:30 p.m. Buyers appreciation dinner hosted by the McDonald Co. FFA chapter

6:30 p.m. Premium sale

8 p.m. Drawing for 50/50 raffle

9 p.m. Release of indoor exhibits

Livestock released immediately following the premium sale or 10 p.m., whichever is latest.

Sunday

5 p.m. Horse show/sho-deo