District To Seek Additional SROs

The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at its meeting on July 14, discussed school safety and decided to seek additional school resource officers.

Director of operations Will Gordon told the board that more than 250 people responded to a survey about school safety. Some responses on the surveys indicated the schools should have keyless access to buildings, which the district is working on, he said, as well as adding more signage, which the district can do easily, he said. Respondents also said the district needs to make sure teachers are locking doors.

For the high school, ideas included card access for students, visitor identification, and more protection on campus, like school resource officers.

Board member Andy McClain said the key cards would probably alleviate some problems. For instance, he said he has heard of teachers propping the door to the school building open during recess because, otherwise, they could not get back inside.

Board president Frank Woods suggested more emergency training for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals since the district has 10 different buildings.

Gordon said, "A lot of people are seeing the same things. There's a lot of things we can do quickly that will tighten things up ... that will benefit kids in the immediate."

Board vice president Josh Banta commented that just the presence of a resource officer would serve as a deterrent to people doing things they should not be doing.

Superintendent Mark Stanton said the district could use ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding for more SROs but added it may be difficult to find people to fill the positions.

The board also discussed whether teachers should be allowed to serve as protection officers if they so desire.

Woods said the board had discussed it in the past and decided against it, although he noted there were people who were willing.

Gordon said part of his concern was "being careful about bringing those items into the school."

"If I'm carrying, I'd better not break up a fight," he said. "It could escalate that situation if I lost that weapon."

The concern was raised that it could be unsafe for people to know who the protection officers were.

Board member John Carlin said the district could just let people know there were a few throughout the district.

Gordon commented that the school resource officer's main focus is safety and security, and the teacher's main focus is education, and that line could shift.

The discussion about teachers as protection officers was dropped.

Stanton said he would post three SRO positions.

Also, the board set food prices for the coming school year. Stanton said his recommendation was to freeze them and keep them the same as last year. With inflation hurting families, this is something the district can do to help out, he said. The board approved the food prices.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the purchase of 517 Chromebooks at $106,605.

• Approved seeking bids for a walk-in freezer at Anderson Elementary.