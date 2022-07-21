Courthouse News

Division I
The following cases were filed:
None.
State of Missouri:
Cole M. Brown. Exceeded posted speed limit.
McKinnley R. Watkins. Exceeded posted speed limit.
Jorden H. Hussein. Exceeded posted speed limit.
Aaron Scott Finley. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.
Zachary B.L. Allen. Exceeded posted speed limit.
Victor H. Garcia Rodriguez. Exceeded posted speed limit.
The following cases were heard:
None.
State of Missouri:
None.
Division II
The following cases were filed:
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Rebel Miller. Breach of contract.
State of Missouri:
Paul M. Simpson. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.
Ashley J. Mendoza.
Kucas J. Packer. Exceeded posted speed limit.
Loren M. Trif. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
Tre Anthony Henslee. Theft/stealing.
Harold R. Arnold. Violation of order of protection for adult.
Ashlee Renee Sherrick. Theft/stealing.
Darsh P. Khokar. Exceeded posted speed limit.
Keaton Shelby Keller. Exceeded posted speed limit.
Jonny W. Doty. Fish without permit.
Felonies:
Michael W. Krier. Burglary.
Eric B. Benton. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
The following cases were heard:
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Iva Atkins. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.
Siloam Springs Hospital vs. Johnathan Cantrell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.
State of Missouri:
Robert R. Banks. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.
Stephanie D. Beaver. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.
David J. Blakey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.
Tamara L. Brannan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.
Kevin R. Brockman-Herron. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.
Lynndy N. Bunglick-Robert. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50
Blake E. Burlingame. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.
Thai B. Butcher. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.
Angela M. Cawood. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.
Felonies:
Robert K. Childers. DWI -- alcohol -- aggravated. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.