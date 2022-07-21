Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Cole M. Brown. Exceeded posted speed limit.

McKinnley R. Watkins. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jorden H. Hussein. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Aaron Scott Finley. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Zachary B.L. Allen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Victor H. Garcia Rodriguez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Rebel Miller. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Paul M. Simpson. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Ashley J. Mendoza.

Kucas J. Packer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Loren M. Trif. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Tre Anthony Henslee. Theft/stealing.

Harold R. Arnold. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Ashlee Renee Sherrick. Theft/stealing.

Darsh P. Khokar. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Keaton Shelby Keller. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jonny W. Doty. Fish without permit.

Felonies:

Michael W. Krier. Burglary.

Eric B. Benton. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

The following cases were heard:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Iva Atkins. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Siloam Springs Hospital vs. Johnathan Cantrell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Robert R. Banks. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Stephanie D. Beaver. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

David J. Blakey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Tamara L. Brannan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Kevin R. Brockman-Herron. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Lynndy N. Bunglick-Robert. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50

Blake E. Burlingame. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Thai B. Butcher. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Angela M. Cawood. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Felonies:

Robert K. Childers. DWI -- alcohol -- aggravated. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.