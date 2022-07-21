This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 26

Stephanie Ann Potarf, 48, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

June 27

Ali CJ Abdille, 26, Noel, property damage, trespassing and theft/stealing

James Daniel Colvard, 43, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit

Steve Kevin Stewart, 43, Noel, burglary and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

June 28

Keisha Lynn Bowman, 24, Anderson, assault

Wasey Tyler Feather, 31, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Keith Richard Hurlbert, 34, Anderson, probation violation

Jose Guadalupe Moreno-HinoJosa, 27, Noel, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Luis Oliver Olvera, 30, Noel, trespassing, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and felony controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

June 29

Bill Gilbert, 53, Noesho, contempt of court

June 30

Jonathan E. Cogbill, 45, Pineville, violation for order of protection for adult

Eric Joseph Cross, 27, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Rosie Dyvette Lopez, 45, Springdale, Ark., theft/stealing

Andrew Thomas Marcum, 45, Pineville, receiving stolen property

Gayla Darlene Milleson, 39, Pineville, receiving stolen property

Rubin Steven Riley, 34, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct

July 1

Jonathan Andrew Biggers, 32, Goodman, assault

July 2

Debra Lee Boyd, 51, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Cody Aaron Glenn Hobbs, 29, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Crandall Jerry Tagg, Salina, Kan., out-of-state fugitive