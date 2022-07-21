This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 26
Stephanie Ann Potarf, 48, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
June 27
Ali CJ Abdille, 26, Noel, property damage, trespassing and theft/stealing
James Daniel Colvard, 43, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit
Steve Kevin Stewart, 43, Noel, burglary and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
June 28
Keisha Lynn Bowman, 24, Anderson, assault
Wasey Tyler Feather, 31, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Keith Richard Hurlbert, 34, Anderson, probation violation
Jose Guadalupe Moreno-HinoJosa, 27, Noel, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Luis Oliver Olvera, 30, Noel, trespassing, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and felony controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
June 29
Bill Gilbert, 53, Noesho, contempt of court
June 30
Jonathan E. Cogbill, 45, Pineville, violation for order of protection for adult
Eric Joseph Cross, 27, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Rosie Dyvette Lopez, 45, Springdale, Ark., theft/stealing
Andrew Thomas Marcum, 45, Pineville, receiving stolen property
Gayla Darlene Milleson, 39, Pineville, receiving stolen property
Rubin Steven Riley, 34, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct
July 1
Jonathan Andrew Biggers, 32, Goodman, assault
July 2
Debra Lee Boyd, 51, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Cody Aaron Glenn Hobbs, 29, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Crandall Jerry Tagg, Salina, Kan., out-of-state fugitive