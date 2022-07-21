2022 Princess Candidates

Name: Olivia Kinslow

Age: 10

Grade Completed: Fourth grade

Parents' Names: Ollie and Tina Kinslow

City: Anderson

School: Home school

Hobbies: Riding my horse Essence every day, taking care of my goats.

Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Princess? I have been a part of the McDonald County Fair since I was 5. I love helping people and I love this fair.

Name: Whitney Shields

Age: 10

Grade Completed: Fourth grade

Parents' Names: Mark and Rose Spencer

City: Anderson

School: Anderson Elementary

Hobbies: Singing, cheer, basketball and wrestling.

Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Princess? I love all the animals and helping at the fair!

Name: Kathryn White

Age: 10

Grade Completed: Fourth grade

Parents' Names: Burkey and Stacey White

City: Anderson

School: Classical Conversation homeschool

Hobbies: Riding horses, dancing, cheerleading, taking care of her animals and helping in the garden.

Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Princess? I will encourage others to participate in the fair and I look forward to helping other participants with their projects.

Name: Kali Williams

Age: 12 years old

Grade Completed: Sixth grade

Parents' Names: Kathy Shannon

City: Anderson

School: Anderson Middle School

Hobbies: Make bracelets, read, rope the dummy, play with dogs, help cook, take pictures.

Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Princess? I am an honest young hardworking kid that likes to set goals. I get good grades in school and I love to help others.

