2022 Princess Candidates

Name: Olivia Kinslow
Age: 10
Grade Completed: Fourth grade
Parents' Names: Ollie and Tina Kinslow
City: Anderson
School: Home school
Hobbies: Riding my horse Essence every day, taking care of my goats.
Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Princess? I have been a part of the McDonald County Fair since I was 5. I love helping people and I love this fair.
Name: Whitney Shields
Age: 10
Grade Completed: Fourth grade
Parents' Names: Mark and Rose Spencer
City: Anderson
School: Anderson Elementary
Hobbies: Singing, cheer, basketball and wrestling.
Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Princess? I love all the animals and helping at the fair!
Name: Kathryn White
Age: 10
Grade Completed: Fourth grade
Parents' Names: Burkey and Stacey White
City: Anderson
School: Classical Conversation homeschool
Hobbies: Riding horses, dancing, cheerleading, taking care of her animals and helping in the garden.
Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Princess? I will encourage others to participate in the fair and I look forward to helping other participants with their projects.
Name: Kali Williams
Age: 12 years old
Grade Completed: Sixth grade
Parents' Names: Kathy Shannon
City: Anderson
School: Anderson Middle School
Hobbies: Make bracelets, read, rope the dummy, play with dogs, help cook, take pictures.
Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Princess? I am an honest young hardworking kid that likes to set goals. I get good grades in school and I love to help others.