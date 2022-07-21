2022 McDonald County Fall Sports Schedules

McDonald County football
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 19^Jamboree at Mount Vernon^7 p.m.
Aug. 26^at Mount Vernon^7 p.m.
Sept. 2^Marshfield^7 p.m.
Sept. 9^at Logan-Rogersville^7 p.m.
Sept. 16^Nevada*^7 p.m.
Sept. 23^at Cassville*^7 p.m.
Sept. 30^Lamar*^7 p.m.
Oct. 7^at Monett*^7 p.m.
Oct. 14^Seneca*^7 p.m.
Oct. 21^at East Newton*^7 p.m.
Oct. 28^District^TBD
*Big 8 West Conference
McDonald County JV football
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 29^Mount Vernon^6 p.m.
Sept. 5^at Marshfield^6 p.m.
Sept. 12^Logan-Rogersville^6 p.m.
Sept. 19^at Nevada^6 p.m.
Sept. 26^Cassville^6 p.m.
Oct. 3^at Lamar^6 p.m.
Oct. 10^Monett^6 p.m.
Oct. 17^at Seneca^6 p.m.
Oct. 24^East Newton^6 p.m.
McDonald County 9th football
Date^Opponent^Time
Sept. 5^Marshfield^6 p.m.
Sept. 12^at Logan-Rogersville^6 p.m.
Sept. 26^at Cassville^6 p.m.
Oct. 3^Seneca^6 p.m.
Oct. 17^Pittsburg (Kan.)^6 p.m.
McDonald County junior high football
Date^Opponent^Time (7th/8th)
Sept. 8^at Cassville^5:30/7 p.m.
Sept. 15^Monett^5:30/7 p.m.
Sept. 22^Nevada^5:30/7 p.m.
Sept. 29^at Seneca^5:30/7 p.m.
Oct. 13^at Lamar^5:30/7 p.m.
Oct. 20^East Newton^5:30/7 p.m.
McDonald County softball
Date^Opponent^Level^Time
Aug. 20^at Kickapoo Jamboree^V^10 a.m.
Aug. 27^at Quapaw^V/JV^10 a.m.
Aug. 29^Ozark^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Aug. 30^at Joplin^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Aug. 30^at Commerce Tourn. (9th)^TBA
Sept. 1^Marshfield*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 2^at Willard^V/JV^4 p.m.
Sept. 6^at Reeds Spring*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8^Aurora*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 9-10^Take the Lake Tourn.^V^TBA
Sept. 12^Neosho^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13^at Seneca*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14^Carthage^V^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15^Cassville*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 19^Nixa^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22^New Covenant Academy^JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23-24^UCM Tourn.^V^TBA
Sept. 26^at Glendale^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 28^Nevada*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29^Logan-Rogersville*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1^Carthage JV Tourn.^JV^TBA
Oct. 3^at Webb City^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4^at Monett*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 6^at New Covenant Academy^JV^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 7-10^at Carthage Tourn.^V^TBA
Oct. 11-15^at District Tourn.^V^TBA
• Big 8 Conference
McDonald County volleyball
Date^Opponent^Level^Time
Aug. 23^MCHS Jamboree^V^5 p.m.
Aug. 30^at Carthage^9/JV/V^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 1^at Diamond^9/JV/V^5 p.m.
Sept. 6^at Miller^JV/V^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 8^at Joplin^9/JV/V^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13^Mt. Vernon^9/JV/V^5 p.m.
Sept. 15^Carl Junction^9/JV/V^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17^at Joplin Tourn.^9^TBA
Sept. 19^at Neosho^9/JV/V^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22^at Seneca*^9/JV/V^5 p.m.
Sept. 24^at Carl Junction Tourn.^V^TBA
Sept. 27^Nevada*^9/JV/V^5 p.m.
Sept. 29^at Monett*^JV/V^5 p.m.
Oct. 1^at Mt. Vernon Tourn.^JV/V^TBA
Oct. 1^at Cassville Tourn.^9^TBA
Oct. 3^College Heights^JV/V^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 4^at Lamar*^JV/V^5 p.m.
Oct. 6^East Newton*^JV/V^5 p.m.
Oct. 10^Webb City^9/JV/V^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 11^Cassville*^9/JV/V^5 p.m.
Oct. 15^Mustang Classic^V^9 a.m.
Oct. 18^Big 8 Crossover^9/JV/V^5 p.m.
Oct. 20-25^District Tourn.^V^TBA
* Big 8 West Conference
McDonald County boys soccer
Date^Opponent^Level^Time
Aug. 23^MCHS jamboree^V^4:30 p.m.
Aug. 30-Sept. 3^at Cassville Tourn.^V^TBA
Sept. 6^at College Heights^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8^at Carl Junction^V/JV^5 p.m.
Sept. 13^at Monett*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15^at Columbus^V^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 19^at Greenwood^V/JV^5 p.m.
Sept. 20^at Springfield Catholic*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22^at Carthage^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29^Neosho^V/JV^5 p.m.
Oct. 4^Cassville*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 6-8^at Joplin Tourn.^V^TBA
Oct. 11^Marshfield*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 18^Logan-Rogersville*^V/JV^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 20^Joplin^V/JV^5 p.m.
Oct. 25^at Aurora*^V/JV^5 p.m.
Oct. 27^at Webb City^V/JV^5 p.m.
Oct. 29^at District Tourn.^V^TBA
* Big 8 Conference
McDonald County girls golf
Date^Opponent^Location^Time
Aug. 30^at Lady Wolves Shootout^Thousand Hills Golf Course^9 a.m.
Sept. 8^at Marshfield Tourn.^Whispering Oaks^TBA
Sept. 14^at Joplin Lady Eagle Invite^Schifferdecker^8:30 a.m.
Sept. 19^at Carthage Tourn.^Carthage Golf Course^9 a.m.
Sept. 22^at Cassville Tourn.^Cassville Golf Course^9 a.m.
Sept. 26^at Monett Tourn.^Monett Golf Course^9 a.m.
Sept. 29^at Webb City^Briarbrook^3:30 p.m.
Oct. 5^at Conference Tourn.^Horton Smith Golf Course^9 a.m.
Oct. 10^at District Tourn.^TBA^TBA
McDonald County cross country
Date^Meet^Level^Time
Aug. 27^at Neosho Warmup^V/JV^9 a.m.
Sept. 1^at Aurora^V/JV^TBA
Sept. 8^at Seneca^V/JV^TBA
Sept. 13^at Monett^V/JV^4 p.m.
Sept. 20^at Nixa^V/JV^TBA
Sept. 24^at East Newton^V/JV^10 a.m.
Sept. 27^at Lamar^V/JV^4 p.m.
Oct. 4^at Cassville^V/JV^4 p.m.
Oct. 8^Mustang Stampede^V/JV/JH^9 a.m.
Oct. 18^Big 8 Conference Meet^V^4 p.m.
Oct. 29^District Meet^V^TBA