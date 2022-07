2022 Little Miss Candidates

Name: KynzLee Spencer

Age: 7

Grade Completed: First grade

Parents' Names: Mark and Rose Spencer

City: Anderson

School: Anderson Elementary

What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to own my own farm.

Name: Natalyn Clark

Age: 6

Grade Completed: Kindergarten

Parents' Names: Nathaniel and Kaitlyn Clark

City: Anderson

School: Turkey Ford Schools

Hobbies: Gymnastics, member of Mountain Movers Kids, playing outside, swimming, drawing, reading, running her daycare.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a singer.

Name: Baylea Sherman

Age: 6

Grade Completed: Kindergarten

Parents' Names: Andrew and Samantha Sherman

City: Anderson

School: Pineville Primary

Hobbies: Rodeo, playing with pets, T-ball, playing card games, cooking and making crafts.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a vet when I grow up.

Name: Amber Raye Knott

Age: 8

Grade Completed: Second grade

Parents' Names: Phil and Spring Knott

City: Stella

School: Rocky Comfort

Hobbies: Girl scouts, taking care of my animals, soccer and showing my animals at the fair.

What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher.

KYNZLEE SPENCER



NATALYN CLARK