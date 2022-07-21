2022 Fair Queen Candidates

Name: Raelynn Jo Lowery
Age: 14
Grade Completed: 8th
Parents' Names: Mark and Rose Spencer
City: Anderson
School: McDonald County High School
Hobbies: Softball, dance and cheer
Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Queen? I love being at the fair every year, being involved with the community and animals.
Name: Macy Reece
Age: 14
Grade Completed: 8th
Parents' Names: Steve and Misty Reece
City: Southwest City
School: McDonald County High School
Hobbies: Showing cattle, cooking, sewing, gardening, hiking, photography.
Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Queen? I believe I would be the best choice for Fair Queen because I enjoy helping others at the fair, being around the livestock, and I believe I could represent the fair in a positive manner.