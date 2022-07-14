Tyson Foods Donates $7,000 to Community Baptist Church in Noel

PINEVILLE -- Tyson Foods donated a $7,000 check to the Community Baptist Church in Noel, allowing the church to purchase a new freezer.

Jack Kelley, complex manager at Tyson, said Community Baptist Church serves an average of 150-175 families in the area, offering frozen foods, some of which are donated from Tyson. Kelley said the church expressed that it could not accept more frozen food for the pantry due to a lack of freezer space. Kelley said with the donation, the church can purchase a walk-in freezer to better serve the community.

"We try to help the community in any way that we can," Kelley said. "And our goal is to provide something that our community can use and benefit from."

Kelley said Tyson donates goods and funds where it can, hoping to unify the county and improve the quality of life for people in the area.