SWC Board Examines Grant Applications

Southwest City's board of aldermen were tasked with determining a cost share match for ARPA grants being requested to assist with the water project. City Clerk Krystal Austen explained that the water application total is $1,024,500 and the lead application total is $85,000.

It was recommended by engineers to choose the highest match possible for the water application, but the cash must be on hand and not tied to a loan or bond.

Austen reviewed the figures before the meeting and noted that there is about $80,000 in the water maintenance fund.

"If we get it, we get it. If we don't, we don't," said Mayor David Blake.

After a lengthy discussion, the council voted to match $1,000 towards the $1,024,500 grant and $250 towards the $85,000 grant.

The council also voted to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, regarding the 2022 tax levy.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to two medical calls and one motor vehicle accident, extinguished two grass fires, provided aid to neighboring agencies extinguishing structure fires twice and utilized the helicopter landing zone once.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued 18 warnings, taken two reports, made one arrest, assisted with one lockout, provided assistance to neighboring agencies three times and responded to 192 calls for service.

Public Works Supervisor Shane Clark reported that the street department is preparing to patch potholes and the wastewater department is preparing to haul sludge. He said the water department repaired a leak of 509 N. Main Street and is setting two meters a 500 South Street.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to promote Assistant City Clerk Jenifer Anderson to City Clerk in the wake of Clerk Austen's resignation;

• Heard from Clayton Driskill of Lost Creek Wireless about an additional internet service option in town;

• Approved bills in the amount of $16,295.79.