State Farm Raising Funds For Backpacks

State Farm and caring local citizens are joining forces with hopes of raising funds to provide backpacks to 2,500 students throughout McDonald County.

Spokesperson Janice Bearbower explained that local churches have sourced a few hundred backpacks but the students' need is substantially larger than the supply.

With that in mind, Bearbower researched the options and discovered that fully stocked bags were available online at a much cheaper price than purchasing the items individually.

At a cost of $17.50, she is able to secure a backpack with a folder, a composition notebook, a leaf of paper, crayons, colored pencils, dry-erase markers, scissors, glue, pencils, pens, an eraser and a pencil bag.

Bearbower has been sharing this initiative with area businesses, organizations and residents and has received enthusiastic support.

Many donors have even challenged others to participate. Bearbower said that local banks have faced off to make the biggest donation as well as elected officials challenging others to fundraise too.

"We're not getting anything out of this except good will," she said.

The backpacks will be delivered in August and the deadline to donate funds for the backpacks is July 22. Those interested in making a donation can do so at State Farm in Pineville.