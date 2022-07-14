River Ranch Day Camp A Success

The first-ever River Ranch day camp took place this week, thanks to donations and volunteers.

River Ranch event manager Gary Duke said the camp was Monday through Wednesday and was open to children ages eight through 12. Campers took part in a four-mile river float, a volleyball tournament, an inflatable obstacle course, River Ranch golf, archery, fishing, water balloon volleyball and an awards ceremony for the best camper. They also got to watch the camp counselors race a kayak.

Organizers spent a few months fundraising so that campers who could not afford the $100 fee could still attend the camp.

"It's really an amazing thing," Duke said. "We were able to raise enough for 100 kids to sign up, and we actually got 72. A lot of businesses and individuals chipped in to make this happen."

He added all the funds raised were spent on the camp.

He said the camp also had 25 volunteers. Buses picked up campers at locations in Pineville, Anderson and Southwest City.

Dustin and Marlinda Shurback, Duke's son-in-law and daughter, own River Ranch. Duke said the idea for the camp was born one day when Marlinda Shurback and Duke's wife, Gina Duke, were kayaking and started discussing how many children must have never had the chance to go to a camp.

Duke added, "It was a great turnout. A lot of response. Very appreciative for all the people and businesses that chipped in and made this a reality."

As for the campers, he said, "They're having a blast. We're going to do it every year."