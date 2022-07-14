RELIGION: Stay Close To The Truth And Confess Him As Our Lord And Savior

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Levi Hazelton was celebrating a birthday and Mary and Pat Somerville were celebrating their wedding anniversary. Doug Cory greeted the congregation as special prayers were requested for Lisa, Dot, Norma, Cleo, Molly and Dusty's family. We also pray for much needed rain.

The adult Sunday school lesson taught by Mark was "Proven" as we studied I Kings 18:25-39. We are to remember that "there is only one living and true God, as false gods will lead to disappointment and emptiness. God is honored when we express trust in His power and answers the humble prayers of His servants."

Linda Abercrombie read I John 5:5 and shared a devotional, "Problems Happen." We will never have a problem-free life. Problems happen to everyone. We can be overcome or we can overcome our problems. We have no choice about having problems but we can choose faith to help us overcome them.

Congregational hymns led by Karen Gardner included "At the Cross" and Jerry and Linda shared special praise music. Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering and he and Rick Lett served as ushers as Susan Cory played "How Great Thou Art."

Our Pastor, Mark Hall, brought us God's message in Sunday's sermon, "Sincerely Wrong, Part 2" with scripture reading from John 8:31-47, as it talks about a group of intelligent people who were sincerely wrong. Brother Mark began by telling us that we thank God for His word which is the truth in this world. "We see these people today. They are intelligent and successful and think we are foolish for what we believe because they believe the devil's words. There is one thing above all else that we need to know about the devil. His pants are on fire because he is a liar, liar. It is easy for the devil to lie to some intelligent people because he tells them things they want to hear. He sets them up by feeding their ego. The devil knows our strengths and weaknesses. He knows by watching us and by listening to our mouths. The devil knows how to appeal to us and push our buttons and stroke our ego. Some of our buttons are a little high and easy to push."

Brother Mark referred to Genesis 3:1-3 and 2:16-17 and told us the devil can't control our thoughts, but he plants thoughts and then his thoughts become ours. "When you question God's word, you are fixin' to eat the fruit and drink the devil's Kool-aid. It all started with a thought that the devil planted in Eve's mind. The devil even lies to Christians. If you are not enjoying your Christian life, you have started living a lie because God gives us so many things He wants us to enjoy. The devil wants us to believe that God doesn't want us to enjoy what He gives us." As Brother Mark referred to I Timothy 6:17, James 1:17 and Psalm 85:12, he told us, "We know that Satan is a murderer and a manipulator. What is his motive? Why does he lie to Christians? Because he wants to change and control the agenda of our life. The Lord saw you and knew you the day you were conceived. He wrote a book with your name on it, "This Is Your Life". Everything God has planned for you is good and how you will bring glory to Him. Satan wants to take chapters out of your book and stop you from doing good and enjoying what God gives us. Satan has an agenda for us and his lies are subtle. We must stay close to the truth-the word of God. The closer you stay to the truth the easier it is to believe. As the saying goes, 'it is hard by the yard, but a cinch by the inch'" All Satan has to do is turn you just a little to get you off the straight and narrow path. Be off just a little and you will miss it by a mile. There are all kinds of religion and some of it sounds pretty good, but it can get you off. Satan is a liar. Do you want to believe a liar? The truth is that God loves you. Satan tries to convince us that we can't be saved, but Jesus can save you. Take the 'Jesus walk' and confess Him as your Lord and Savior as it tells us to do in Johns 3:16-17."

Our hymn of invitation was "Leave It There" and Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

After the service we witnessed Mary's profession of faith as she was baptised in the cool water of Mill Creek. May God bless her for her decision.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. at Mill Creek Baptist Church located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and Bible study is on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m.

We will also be having Vacation Bible school from 9:45 -- 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be story-time, games, food and crafts. All children are welcome.

