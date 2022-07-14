OPINION: Missouri’s Great Big Neck War

This is a yarn about the battles between two groups of people with very different ways of life; the Indians and the whites who in the 1800s lived and fought in this great country of ours. Most of us have heard about General Custer's demise at the Little Big Horn in Wyoming, the massacre of Native American women and children at Sand Creek and the Big Neck War fought in July of 1829.

What's that, you've never heard of the Big Neck War? I find that difficult to believe, but nevertheless take one more sip of coffee, rest your spine against the back cushion of the easy chair and push the mute button on the television's remote. If the news is on you won't miss much anyway; present newspaper excluded of course. Enough with the prelude, let's get on with the story.

The year was 1829 and the place was an area of Missouri near what is now Kirksville. The area was sparsely populated with settlers, most of who came there from Kentucky, and although there had been occasional skirmishes between the settlers and the Native Americans, treaties had been signed and peace fell upon the land.

Four years earlier the Sac and Fox tribe relinquished any and all claims to the land and a treaty had been signed with the Ioway tribe. The first settlement in the area had been called "Cabins of White Folks," and came to be eventually known as simply, the "Cabins." This settlement was located west of Kirksville and on the banks of the Chariton River.

The leader of the Ioway tribe, Moanahonga, meaning Great Walker, was also known as Big Neck. Moanahonga was given this name in recognition of his great strength and steadfast determination to endure even the greatest of physical hardships.

There was little doubt that Big Neck was brave, yet he could not understand the ways and intentions of the new settlers, which had come to his tribe's former hunting grounds. Big Neck had gone to Washington and entered into a treaty which gave away millions of acres of Missouri land for the paltry sum of $500 a year to be paid over the following 10 years.

It is thought that not understanding the terms of the treaty Big Neck and some of his followers returned to this land, the land where his ancestors had lived and died, and was saddened by what he saw. The land was now populated with white settlers who didn't have the same respect for the ground that he had once shown.

Moanahonga decided that he would travel to the settlement called St. Louis, and there he would express his sadness and his desire to extradite himself and his people from the treaty he had so foolishly signed.

He and some 60 of his tribe set up a camp on the banks of the Chariton River. The trek would be a long and arduous one and rest was greatly needed. It was then that a group of white settlers came into the camp and believing that they brought with them no ill intentions the Native Americans and whites settled in for a night of conversation and drinking; drinking whiskey which the uninvited brought with them.

Big Neck and his followers, as one might predict, over indulged and succumbed to the alcohol-based drink. The whites took full advantage of their fragile condition and stole the blankets, horses and anything else of value.

The following morning found Moanahonga's party without warm coverings, food and horses. However, not all the firearms had been taken and as hunger began to gnaw at the stomachs of many, one of the braves shot and killed a hog. Moanahonga chastised the hog killer. "That is wrong. It is true we are poor and have been robbed, but the hog was not ours and you ought not to have shot it."

Word of the killing of the hog spread throughout the area, and as stories tend to do grew as the events were greatly exaggerated. Word was spread that the Ioway men had disrespected, insulted and threatened several white women. The settlers of Adair County sent messages to the adjoining counties of Randolph and Macon describing the atrocities, and Captain William Trammell along with two dozen armed and ready men responded.

Trammell and his men came upon the Ioways at a spot in Schuyler County called Battle Creek. Shots rang out as the two opposing forces traded fire with neither side gaining a clear advantage. Several Native Americans were killed, including Big Neck's brother, sister-in-law and their child. The whites fared no better as three men were initially killed, while one man later succumbed to his wounds. Trammell was one of those who lost their lives.

The remaining whites needed to time to lick their wounds, and it was felt that more men would be needed to completely defeat Big Neck's group, so the remaining whites marched to the small settlement of Huntsville, Missouri. The details of the skirmish were shared with the residents of the community and a plan for a more worthy campaign against the Native Americans was needed.

The news of the uprising soon found its way to the office of then Missouri Governor John Miller. Appalled by the reckless audacity of the Ioways, Miller gave the order that sent some 2,000 state militia and several companies or regular U.S. Army troops to Chariton County, Missouri.

The men, led by General John B. Clark, found the relatively small band of Native Americans and apprehended Moanahonga and his followers. Big Neck and his braves were jailed, but some of the captives later escaped and in 1830 traveled north to Iowa. White justice lay in store for the remaining captured Native Americans. It is said that Big Neck spoke only one sentence when captured; "I'll go with you; a brave man dies but once cowards are always dying."

In 1830, several Ioway braves and Big Neck were tried by a Randolph County Grand Jury. The findings of that grand jury came to many, if not all, as a great surprise. On March 31, 1830, the jury's decision was announced. "After examining all the witnesses, and maturely considering the charges for which these Iowa Indians are now in confinement, we find them not guilty, and they are at once discharged."

For a few months, the area surrounding Kirksville returned to normal as the great "Big Neck War" had ended but then a new fear crept into the minds of the settlers. In 1832, news of the "Blackhawk War" in Illinois and Wisconsin raised fears of possible massacres. It was then that two small Adair County, Missouri forts, Fort Clark and Fort Matson, were built and manned.

Several months passed and realizing that the "Blackhawk War" was not moving southward both forts were abandoned. The Ioways did not return to their old hunting grounds and the population of white settlers in Northern Missouri continued to grow.

Moanahonga, Big Neck or as he was sometimes called, Winaugusconey, he who is not afraid to travel, was a proud man who was admired by his people as one who was brave and one who could endure the harshest of conditions for the good of his people. In any case, he was the leader of people who had been driven from their homelands.

It is said, although not by the whites who attacked Big Neck and his followers, that when the armed whites first entered the encampment Big Neck extended his hand in friendship. Later, and after his people were fired upon and his brother, sister-in-law and child were killed, it is said that he burned a wounded white survivor after speaking these words.

"See there! Look! You have killed all that was dear to me, my brother, my brother's wife, and her child. See the blood it flows before you. Look at that woman; her arm was never raised against an American; the child never wronged you it was innocent; they have gone to the Great Spirit. I came to meet you with the pipe of peace in my mouth. I did you no wrong; you fired upon me, and see what you have done, see my own squaw with her head bleeding; though not dead, she is wounded. Now listen you are not a brave, you are a dog. If you were a brave, I would treat you as a brave, but as you are a dog, I will treat you like a dog."

Five years had passed since Big Neck and his people had been found "not guilty," but the battles for him and the Ioways continued. Big Neck and some of his braves were pursuing a band of Sioux trespassers who had stolen nine horses. Horses were a valuable commodity, and the sheer audacity alone could not be tolerated.

The group of Ioway braves caught up to the interlopers and although it appeared as though the Sioux had no stomach for a fight, a battle ensued. Chief Big Neck was shot and killed as was his best friend, Pekeinga.

Moanahonga was once asked about his decision to sell the Missouri lands and sign the treaty. Being a man of few but meaningful words he said; "I am ashamed to look upon the sun. I have insulted the Great Spirit by selling the bones of my fathers; it is right that I should mourn."

