Obituaries

Beverly Blair

Feb. 9, 1975

July 2, 2022

Beverly Blair, 47, of Noel, Mo., died Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Neosho, Mo.

She was born Feb. 9, 1975, in Gravette, Ark., to John Paul and Irma Jewel (Thompson) Hunnicutt. She worked for Opal Foods School Farm in Neosho for almost 10 years. She also worked for Simmon Foods in Siloam Springs, Ark., and Southwest City, Mo. She enjoyed the outdoors and hunting for Big Foot.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and a sister, Debra Jean Estep.

Survivors are her parents, John and Irma Hunnicutt of Noel; children, Tiffany Blair, Trent Gore both of Anderson, Mo., Cassandra Blair of Jay, Okla.; brother, Marlin Hunnicutt (Michelle) of Noel; sisters, Paula Colvard of Noel, Rhonda Todd (Steve) of Sulphur Springs; and five grandchildren.

A celebration of life gathering was held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Online condolences at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Mary Gean Mensch

May 11, 1931

July 8, 2022

Mary Gean Mensch, 91, of Pineville, Mo., died Friday, July 8, 2022, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home.

She was born May 11, 1931, in Eureka Springs, Ark., to John and Maggie (Birchfield) Morrison. She was raised and attended school in Eureka Springs. On Jan. 2, 1958, she married Daniel Mensch and they shared 35 years before his death on July 15, 1993. They first resided in Burley, Idaho, employed at a potato processing plant. In 1983, they moved to Pineville and were employed by Ozark and North Arkansas Poultry Processing. She retired in 1993, and enjoyed crocheting, fishing, camping and spending time with her family. She attended Living Word Mission Church near Rocky Comfort, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel Mensch; and three brothers, Truman, CW and Barry Morrison.

She is survived by her five children, Delbert Roe of Pineville, Gean Mensch of the home, David Mensch of Pineville, Carl Mensch of the home, Yvonna Stephens (Dewayne) of Pineville; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Simsberry Cemetery near Powell, Mo., with Brother Billy Joe Gentry officiating.

Online condolences at website, www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Billie Jean (Fisher) Ragland

Aug. 10, 1928

July 10, 2022

Billie Jean (Fisher) Ragland, 93, of Goodman, Mo., died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

She was born Aug. 10, 1928, on the John Kennedy Ranch between Fairfax and Ralston, Okla., to Bill and Helen (Crutchfield) Fisher. Her family moved to Sand Springs, Okla., when she was one year old. She attended Charles Page High School. In 1943, she married Jack Hausam. She married Clyde Ragland in 1985 until his death in September of 2014. She worked 20 years at Commanders and another 20 years at Hissom Memorial Center. She moved to Missouri in 1989.

She is preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Hausam; and one granddaughter in 2021.

Surviving are her step-daughter, Carol Taylor (Dan) of Bixby, Okla.; two step-grandsons and five step-great-grandchildren.

Cremation and a private inurnment will follow at the Howard Cemetery where she will be laid to rest between her husband, Clyde and son, Ronnie.

Vera E. Russell

March 30, 1948

July 5, 2022

Vera E. Russell, 74, of Jane, Mo., died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the comfort of her residence.

She was born March 30, 1948, in Ashland, Ore., to Earl and Flora (Watkins) Mills. She was raised and attended school in Anderson, Mo. On June 7, 1965, she married Rex Russell and they resided in Anderson until moving to Jane in 1990. She was a devoted homemaker throughout her life and she enjoyed hunting and fishing, cooking, and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Gravette, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Rhonda Russell; and a sister, Lenora Anderson.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Rex Russell of the home; two children, Rex Russell II (Becky) of Lowell, Ark., Robin Baker (Brent) of Rogers, Ark.; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia Frisbe of Anderson.

Visitation services were held on Friday evening, July 8, 2022, in the Anderson chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes. Private burial was at Jane Cemetery in Jane, Mo.

Arrangements by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Mensch



Balir

