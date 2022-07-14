Lizzy G’s Hometown BBQ And More Donates To Project Graduation

PINEVILLE -- Elizabeth Grammer, owner of Lizzy G's food truck, donated part of her business's proceeds to the upcoming senior class's Project Graduation fund. Grammer partnered with the organization during Anderson's Independence Day celebration.

"It's a great program," Grammer said. "I just thought it was a great opportunity because I knew there would be quite a few people, and I also knew that the Project Graduation was running a concession stand there too, so I thought, 'well why not?'"

Grammer said she uses her business to help local organizations where she can, noting she's worked with Project Graduation and various other school clubs and programs in the past. Grammer said she was approached by Project Graduation coordinator TC Banta, and the two discussed what portion of Grammer's proceeds would be given to the organization following the event.

"Throughout the school year I try to pick different organizations to donate to," Grammer said.

Grammer said she enjoys paying it forward, helping where she can, and being Christ-like in her business by serving her school and community as often as she can.