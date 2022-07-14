Land Transfers

Christopher Creekmore to Lorraine Brenchley. Indian River Highlands No. 4. Lot 11, Lot 12, Lot 13, Lot 17D, Lot 61, Lot 70 through Lot 73, Lot 75 and Lot 76. McDonald County, Mo.

Josh Button and Sarah Button to Alyssa Spath. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Gregg Holloway and Lisa M. Holloway to Gregg L. Holloway and Lisa M. Holloway. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Patrick and Luanna Patrick to Patrick Family. Sec. 26, Twp. 21, Rge. 30 and Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Aaron W. Roughton and Erica R. Roughton to Brian W. Roughton and Raychelle L. Roughton. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Brandon Reynolds to Warren Main and Marie Main. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 31 and Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Melvin Ray Daugherty to Terry Allen Copher and Jennifer Lynn Copher. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 78 and Lot 79. Sec. 4, Twp. 23, Rge. 22. McDonald County, Mo.

Rickey J. Lambert and Thressia C. Lambert to Rickey and Thressia C. Lambert Trust Dated June 30, 2022. Sec. 35, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Kevin Legrand and Nichole Legrand to Fred Alan Ginn and Lana J. Gunn. Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Donnie I. Baker and Angela M. Baker to Tim Luellen and Carol Luellen. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Benjamin McCool and Danielle McCool to Barbara L. Swanson. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Michelle L. Zebley and Erica A. Zebley to Trustee Eric A. Zebley, Trustee Michelle L. Zebley and Zebley Family Trust Dated June 30, 2022. McDonald County, Mo.

Lincoln Houston Littlefield and Julie Littlefield to Tom Wiechman and Lisa Wiechman. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Bruce Wayne Tarrant and Lana F. Tarrant to Devin Sullins and Caitlyn Sullins. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Kenneth M. Mallory and Karri Mallory to Joey Meyer and Desiree Meyer. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Susan J. Eppard and Jimmie D. Eppeard, deceased, to Johnson Farm Investments, LLC. Sec. 30, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Gary Murphy and Deborah J. Murphy to Daniel Smith and Janelle Bridgewater Smith. Sec. 9, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Cecil Fisher to Renovatio, LLC. Sec. 9, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

David Baker to Trustee Meagan Flynn Baker, Trustee David Baker and The Baker Family Trust. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 23; Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 23 and Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Highside, LLC to Honeymoon Hollow, LLC. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Amy Tanner and Samuel Tanner to Jenna K. Thomas. Sec. 9, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry D. Bachman and Sharon A. Bachman to Mark A. Tucker and Brenda L. Tucker. Walnut Ridge Estates. Lot 15. McDonald County, Mo.

Braunschweig Processing, LLC to Triangle Builders Supply, Inc. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 30 and Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Standley D. Pierce to Lana M. Campbell. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Billy Don Adams, June M. Adams and Donald R. Adams to Billy Don Adams and June M. Adams. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Magana Ubaldo and Yoselyn L. Magana to Long Nguuyen and Lynn Do Nguuyen. Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.