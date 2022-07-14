Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Kendall R. Condreay vs. Marque V. Condreay. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Devin D. Thompson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jackie Christine Marshall. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Robert S. K. Taylor. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Collin D. Taylor. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tanner R. Schooley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

John E. Forbes. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Shigemi Latty. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Mateo Santos. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Preston Allen Derossett. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Trudy Townsend. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Timothy Douglas. Suit on account.

Mario C. Olson vs. Joshua J. Akin. Small claims over $100.

State of Missouri:

Perla Chavez. Theft/stealing.

Tyler J. Patton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Darsden Manuel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Natalie N. Newton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Misshay J. Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

McKenzi D. Pendleton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shyan B. Schenk. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tabitha A. Lewis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Darcy C. Reyes Garcia. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jodi L. McCale. Assault, peace disturbance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Tiffany A. Young. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Opal A. Powers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Vincent P. Placek. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hailey M. Rivard. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael C. Jefferson. Theft/stealing.

Austin G. Rodgers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Destiny L. Fitzpatrick. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Kyle A. Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jonathan E.C. Krolis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nathaniel J. Payne. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Sara E. Paul. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Marvin Phillip. Exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Euquilla F. Irwin. Theft/stealing.

Lance Ezra. Failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Antonio Mateo. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended.

Jesus Menchaco Velazco. Failure to register motor vehicle, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Dylan E. W. Scott. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Daniel J. Spurgeon Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner – involving an accident.

Danielle F. Bacon. Glass containers not secured safely in vessel.

Mateo Santos. Failed to place vehicle not in motion as near right hand side of highway as practicable, exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Kaleb B. Downing. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner – involving an accident.

Felonies:

Andrew Scott Cocchiaro. Domestic assault.

Michael A. Owens. Domestic assault.

Frank Deleon Gutierrez. Sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mark Eugene Felker. Endangering the welfare of a child – no sexual conduct.

Kaleb B. Downing. DWI – serious physical injury.

Shelly Lynn Howerton. Endangering the welfare of a child – no sexual conduct.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.