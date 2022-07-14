Big Elk Floats & Camping Partners With MCHS Cheer

PINEVILLE — Big Elk Floats & Camping is sponsoring the McDonald County High School cheer program for the month by donating 50% of proceeds from canoe and kayak rentals that take place Tuesdays through the month of July.

Hannah Shaver, MCHS cheer coach, said she has focused on getting her cheerleaders more involved in the community while looking for sponsors, something the squad was able to do with Big Elk.

“The goal this year for them is that I want more community involvement,” Shaver said. “I want the girls to get out there, talking to community members, businesses, and just getting our name out there.”

Shaver said through the community sponsorships the team can obtain, she plans to buy new warm-ups for the cheerleaders, which will total $2,000 including graphics and will be for both the JV and the varsity team. Shaver said she also wants to build funds for future team endeavors.

Shaver said her cheerleaders will be posting photos and videos throughout the month advertising the campground and advertising the partnership between the squad and the business. Shaver added parents from the team’s booster club assisted the cheerleaders in searching for sponsors, including Gary Wasson, who recommended reaching out to Big Elk.

Wasson, a self-proclaimed “cheer dad,” said he wants to help his daughter and the team raise funds for items they may need as well as purchase merchandise for cheer “fans.”

“Here in McDonald County, we’ve had a great fan-base for years and years and years,” Wasson said. “That fan base is spread throughout all these businesses, and I think connecting everybody, being on the same page, and interacting with one another is a natural progression.”

Wasson said he wants fans in McDonald County to feel like the “12th man” not only for football, but all organizations, including cheer.

“We’re looking to get the fans more involved this year,” Wasson said. “And we want to do a little more for and with them as cheerleaders.”

Pat Tinsley, owner of Big Elk Floats & Camping, said instead of offering a one-time donation to the cheer squad, he wanted to offer help that would create more of an impact.

“They wanted something to donate to auction it off to raise money for the cheer girls, and I said, ‘we came up with something that’ll do better than that,’” Tinsley said, nodding to his plan to offer funding to the program.

Tinsley said he’s offered help to various school organizations and clubs over the years, but that this year he’s focusing on MCHS cheer, hoping to offer more help to one organization instead of less help to many.

Tinsley said he looks forward to helping various organizations in years to come.

“We are just, truthfully, so grateful for Big Elk and doing this with us and helping us raise the funds that we need for our program,” Shaver said.



