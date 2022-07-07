Wrestlers Compete In Ohio Camp

Members of the McDonald County wrestling program participated in Jeff Jordan's State Champ Camp on June 26-30 in Urbana, Ohio.

It's the third year the Mustangs have attended the camp, which is owned and operated by legendary high school wrestling coach Jeff Jordan. Jordan led Graham High School in Saint Paris, Ohio, to 18 consecutive state championships from 2001-2018, and national championships in 2008, 2010 and 2015.

McDonald County wrestling coach Josh Factor said a few years ago, he began to notice some wrestling clubs out of the Kansas City area wearing Jordan's "JT gear," which stands for Jordan Trained. He looked into it and discovered Jordan's State Champ Camp.

"It's been a great experience for our kids ever since," Factor said. "It's helped us develop a new system of technique and drilling, and there's a lot of good competition."

Factor said a total of 19 McDonald County wrestlers attended the camp, including 15 high school boys, two high school girls and two junior high wrestlers.

The five-day camp had 12 workout sessions and, in the evening, the wrestlers would "go live" for competition, Factor said.

He added each day started off with a mile run in the mornings.

"I think our guys embraced it well," Factor said of the sessions. "There were a couple of times we had guys complaining of being sore, but they stuck with it. They were able to get through all 12 sessions."

Factor said it was a great experience for McDonald County's wrestlers.

"A lot of our guys went through some battles," he said. "We probably got taken down more times than we scored takedowns."

Factor said rising junior Samuel Murphy had a chance to wrestle with one of the camp's counselors and scored a takedown on him. He said Blaine Ortiz had a good camp as well and had an opportunity to wrestle one of Graham High's wrestlers, in what was a back-and-forth match.

"All our guys got a lot better and a lot more confident on the technique we're working," Factor said.

Murphy and wrestler Alex Bogart are scheduled to compete in the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D., on July 15-22.

Murphy is returning as a two-time All-American from the 16U division and is moving up to the Junior classification. Bogart also attended last year.

"We're just hoping those guys can build on the experience they had last year and hopefully improve," Factor said. "Samuel is moving up against more mature high school wrestlers. It's always a great experience to send our athletes out to that tournament and see what they get out of it."