Southwest City Celebrates Independence On Saturday

The Continental Congress declared America’s independence from Great Britain on July 2, 1776, with the final wording worked out by July 4, 1776. by Megan Davis | July 7, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Butler Creek Boys of Siloam Springs enchanted the crowd with their classic bluegrass and gospel stylings.

  photo  MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS There is no wrong way to enjoy a fireworks display. Viewers sat atop hay bales, fence posts and even motor vehicles to get the best view.
  
  photo  MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Two young boys spend time before the fireworks exploring and fishing Honey Creek with classic stick and string fishing poles. Other attendees took advantage of the rope swing as well.
  
  photo  MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Hundreds of folks from across the tri-state area attended Southwest City's 54th annual Indepenence Day Celebration on Saturday to enjoy chicken dinners, free watermelon, gospel music and awesome fireworks.
  

