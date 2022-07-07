RELIGION: God Gives Grace And Saves Those That Are Humble

As we gathered to worship this Fourth of July weekend at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we celebrated our freedom, including our freedom to worship. Janice Moss and John Parish were celebrating birthdays, and special prayers were requested for Vernie Cook. Along with Norma, Debbie, those who have lost loved ones, and unspoken. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer.

The adult Sunday school lesson was "Return," a study of 1 Kings 15:9-22 taught by Rick Lett. The lesson reminds us that "the repentance of sin can stop its spiraling effects, we must guard our hearts when facing difficulties and God is always faithful. God also expects the leaders of His people to wholeheartedly follow Him."

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Teach Us To Pray," and read Luke 11:1. In a short matter of time, we can all face sorrow, stress, demands and needs. Our prayer power connection can help us face those.

We enjoyed special praise music from the Cory's grandchildren, who also lead the congregation in the pledge of allegiance. Karen Gardner and Susan Cory led the congregational hymns, including "Oh, Beautiful for Spacious Skies." Jerry and Rick served as offering ushers.

Sunday's message, "Sincerely Wrong," was the last message in the Survival Pack Series. Scripture was from 1 Corinthians 1:18-25.

Our pastor, Mark Hall, began by telling us that "we are conditioned in life to trust and believe people that we think are smarter than we are. It's not what you know, but who you know. In the last days, we will see some very smart people say the Bible is wrong. Will we wonder and doubt them because we think they are smart?"

1 Corinthians 1:20-22 says, "Where is the wise? Where is the scribe? Where is the disputer of this age? Has not God made foolish the wisdom of this world? For since, in the wisdom of God, the world through wisdom did not know God, it pleased God through the foolishness of the message preached to save those who believe."

Brother Mark asked, "How did Paul know that we would be facing that now? Because God told him. We see these people that we think are smart and they are very sincere. But, sin and their own intelligence have worked against them because they can't humble themselves to come to God. They want God to be what they want Him to be."

Brother Mark referred to scripture that tells us that we are saved by grace and God gives grace to the humble.

Brother Mark referred to Exodus 3:14 where God tells Moses, "I am who I am."

Brother Mark told us that God tells us He is not who anyone wants Him to be. He is who He is.

"The hardest thing for some people to get to God is that they have to get over themselves. Some people can't do that. They think they know it all and no one is going to tell them anything different, not even God."

As Brother Mark talked about how people get deceived, he referred to Genesis 3 about the serpent tempting Eve and the curses resulting from sin.

"The serpent tempted Eve. The devil doesn't mind talking to you about God but not the Lord God because that indicates a relationship. He doesn't mind you knowing God, but not Lord God. Lord is when you make Him Lord of your life.

If Satan can be in the garden God made, he can be in the church, too. Satan disguised himself to Eve as cunning, very intelligent and smooth. She was fooled by the serpent.

Many times we think there are no consequences to sin because Satan doesn't want us to see those consequences. Satan had Eve before she ever took the first bite. She was blinded by smooth talk and couldn't see the evil. Just like children sometimes want to have the power to decide what is good and evil, dangerous and safe on their own without their parents' guidance."

In closing, Brother Mark asked, "How do we survive in spite of the dangerous journeys in life? We have a map from God that warns us of the dangers. How do you treat the map? Do you discard it or use it? It is up to you. The journey of life is full of pits and quicksand that attack us physically, emotionally and financially. The map is the Bible -- the word of God -- and it will help you from falling into the pit and help keep you out of the quicksand. How you survive life's journey is with the word of God and the map He gives us. How do we treat and use that map? Some educated people will tell us that God's map is wrong. They are sincerely wrong. Hang on to the word of God for survival in this journey of life."

Our hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All," and Rick gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and Bible study is held on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.

Vacation Bible School will be held on Saturday, July 30, at the church. All children are invited to attend "Destination Dig." The program will include music, games, food, and storytime.

Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.