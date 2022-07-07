Pineville Hosts Successful Independence Day Celebration

PINEVILLE -- More than 600 people attended Pineville's Independence Day celebration on July 2, which included live music, a parade, free water and hotdogs, followed by a fireworks display.

Gregg Sweeten, mayor of Pineville, said the celebration hosted more than 600 people, with many children enjoying a free hot dog and playing in a water area hosted by Pineville's First Baptist Church.

Hot dogs and water were donated by Daniel Cowin Construction and free to attendees. Sweeten noted over 600 hotdogs and water were served, as well as cheaply priced concessions items such as funnel cakes, snow cones, and pulled pork nachos.

Sweeten said the event couldn't have taken place had it not been for the help provided by volunteers.

"Everything went very well," Sweeten said. "Our volunteers worked very hard to make this event go smoothly."

Stephanie Sweeten, Sweeten's wife, said in a post on Facebook, "If not for all the volunteers, it'd be hard to have such great events. Lots of hours go into planning, setting up, tearing down, cleaning up, and buying supplies. Thank you all so much!" Stephanie said, before thanking volunteers individually.

Sweeten said he plans for Pineville to host an Independence Day celebration again next year, hoping to see the same level of success.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY DALANA FULLER Chastity Derrisseaux drives Pineville's Fire Rescue truck in the parade. Various organizations and county candidates participated in the parade, throwing candy to excited children.

