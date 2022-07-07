OPINION: July 4th — so what?

Monday we celebrated Independence Day. What's the big deal? Oh, yes; we had parties, picnics, eating and drinking contests, camping and boating and visited Grandma or other relatives. Or we might have gotten stuck with something like painting the house, cleaning out the garage or attic or tending the lawn.

Is there anything else special about July 4? Yes, some of us got the day off from work with pay and got a three or four-day weekend. What a deal! But what was it all about?

July 4 marks the 246th anniversary of our declaration of independence as a nation; however, we did fight an eight-year war to prove our point. American Independence is really a complex concept. Among other things, it includes freedom from oppression, freedom to think and do as I want, freedom to worship according to my own conscience, and entrepreneurial freedom. Stated bluntly: Freedom is the privilege of living my own life the way I want to as long as I don't encroach on the rights or the freedoms of others.

Of course, we need laws and cultural regulations to permit life to flow somewhat smoothly. After all, we do need streets and highways, an electrical network, police protection from criminals, and a strong military, etc. But personal freedom does not grant me the right to murder, lie, steal, hate or defraud others. (It appears that at least five of the Ten Commandments are good for society, doesn't it?)

But the Colonists felt oppressed. Here are several examples of British oppression:

1. The colonial citizens were not treated as equals with the citizens in the British Isles.

2. If the Crown needed more sailors in the Royal Navy, they merely "Shanghaied" men. That is, they kidnapped, drugged, or beat "recruits" into the navy.

3. Although the citizens in England were represented in the Parliament, the Colonists were treated as stepchildren and rudely told what was expected of them.

4. Taxes were imposed and merchandise was supplied without regard to the needs or desires of the people.

5. Although the British in the motherland could travel freely, the Colonists were often stopped, searched, and/or interrogated for no apparent reason.

Although there is nothing inherently evil about a benevolent monarchy, a ruler who scorns a segment of his/her subjects will ultimately face an uprising; this has been true throughout human history and is still true today. King George III and his Parliament enforced rules and regulations on the colonial subjects with no regard to the colonial mindset, without regard to their needs, and without regard to the potential repercussions. Parliament and the Crown forgot why people chose to live in the Americas -- or didn't care.

So why did people relocate to the New World? Why did many eventually choose to fight and die to create a new nation? They wanted freedom! And since July of 1776, more than 1,500,000 Americans have died for freedom; not only for America and Christianity but for people of many nations and religions around the world.

But our own United States citizens that we elected to Congress and the White House have been undermining the very foundation for which we fought and died. We have been depriving our own citizenry of personal and religious freedoms in order to grant freedom to those of other nations and religions who don't even respect America or Christianity. We have been deceived into thinking that, in order to show tolerance of other religions and non-Biblical lifestyles, we must deprive ourselves of the freedom of religion and freedom of speech. This is obviously wrong and shameful to American citizens.

Read again the definition of freedom. We must understand that commenting on or disagreeing with a philosophy, religion, belief or lifestyle, is not inherently demeaning. It's freedom. Therefore, as I allow others to exercise their freedom of religion, lifestyle and speech, I must be allowed to enjoy my own religion, lifestyle and freedom of speech without recrimination. And if we pass a law protecting a certain lifestyle, that law must, in turn, protect my lifestyle and my freedom of speech. Without this equality and two-way tolerance, we have reverted to the philosophies that we fought against.

But the bedrock of our freedoms is based in Jesus Christ and Holy Scripture. Whatever the form of government we live under, we are not truly free unless we accept the eternal freedom granted through faith in Jesus Christ.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. Opinions expressed are those of the author.