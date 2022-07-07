Mustangs Go 4-0 In Final Summer Showcase

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Mustangs won all four baseball games they played over the weekend in their final showcase event of the summer. In the games held at Joplin and Carl Junction, the Mustangs outscored their opponents by an average of seven runs over the four contests.

"It was a really good way to finish the summer," said Mustang coach Heath Alumbaugh. "This is something we can build on going into our fall offseason workouts."

The Mustangs played two games on Friday, July 1, beating Boliver, 12-6, in the first game at Joplin and Republic 17U by a 16-2 margin later that day in a contest played at Carl Junction.

On Saturday, the Mustangs knocked off Joplin 18 by a 10-6 count before getting past Bulldog 18 by a score of 7-3. Both games were played at Joplin.