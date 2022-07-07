MCHS Receives Tool For Field Maintenance

ANDERSON -- Just because a school has installed synthetic turf surfaces for its teams to play on doesn't mean maintenance duties for those fields no longer exist.

Sure, the fields don't have to be mowed or watered, but there are other responsibilities that have to be met in order to ensure a longer life for the turf.

McDonald County High School officials have been vigilant in tending to their new all-turf football, baseball and softball fields and, earlier this month, they received a piece of equipment that will help extend the life of the surfaces on which those teams now play.

Heath Alumbaugh, who coaches both the baseball and softball teams, was on hand on Friday, July 1, when an official from Mid America Sports Construction, the company that installed synthetic turf on the school's three fields, delivered a grooming tool that will help extend the lives of the turf surfaces.

"The people from Mid-America came down and brought the new groomer and just showed us how to use it," he said while taking a break from using it on the Lady Mustangs' softball field.

Mid America officials recommend the groomer, which is pulled behind the school's John Deere Gator, be used after every 70 hours of field use.

"It helps to stand all the fibers back up and keeps the surface in good shape so it does not break down or wear out, and that way we get our full life out of the turf," said Alumbaugh.

The coach said Mid America, which is headquartered in Lee's Summit, did not have the groomer available when the fields were installed, which is why they were just now delivering the machine.

"Everything's been hard to get," he said. "This was when they could get it in and get it to us, so this was the first opportunity they had where they could bring it down to us after they got it in."

Alumbaugh said the groomer has to be pulled in a certain pattern over the fields, so as not to damage any seams that may be present, such as at places where there are color changes or logos on the field.

"It lifts up the fibers and makes sure the rubber beads settle down around the fibers," Alumbaugh said. "That keeps the rubber from migrating."

The baseball and softball players, after every game, use rubber beads left by Mid America when the company installed the fields to fill in areas around the pitcher's mound and pitching rubber as well as the batter's boxes.

"During a game the rubber will get kicked out of those places, which would start to break down the fibers if we didn't fill in with the rubber," Alumbaugh said. "We just go in there and add rubber back to the really high traffic areas."

While the groomer will be used on all three fields, the football field doesn't need bead refills after games like the other two fields because there is no place on the field where the action is as concentrated in one spot as it is on the baseball and softball fields.

One other thing the McDonald County coaching staffs are doing to extend the lives of the turf surfaces is making sure no steel cleats are worn on the fields by the players.

"We're requiring all our kids to wear molded cleats," Alumbaugh said. "We're not going to allow metal spikes on the fields. Some places do, but, honestly, for the longevity of the turf, we're not going to allow it."

He said players can wear molded cleats or turf shoes, but nothing metal.

"A lot of our softball girls wear the turf shoes and they really like them," he said.