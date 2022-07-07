McDonald County Press Obituaries For July 7, 2022

Earnest D. (Ernie) Cook

Sept. 4, 1950

June 27, 2022

Earnest D. (Ernie) Cook, age 71 of Stella, Missouri, entered into rest on June 27, 2022, in Joplin, surrounded by his loving family.

Ernie was born September 4, 1950, in Stella, Missouri, the youngest of five children to Roy and Ada (Haddock) Cook. Ernie graduated from McDonald County High School in 1968 and was a lifelong area resident. He worked as a truck driver for Willis Shaw Trucking Company, 1970-1977 and then as a truck driver and sawyer for Hines Brothers, 1977-1987. Ernie began working at Ozark Wood Products and worked there for 23 years and currently was working for Littlefield Cattle Company. He was a hard worker, a good provider and had a strong work ethic. Ernie loved to play the guitar and started a band, 'The Good Ole Boys,' and later played with the 'McDonald County Playboys.' He loved to play his guitar and sing at church. Ernie was a member of the Union Chapel Church and had served as a deacon. On August 5, 1970, Ernie and Cathy L. (Wilson) were united in marriage in Oklahoma and Cathy survives.

In addition to his wife of 51 years, he is survived by three children, Bryan Smith and wife, Tammera of Stella, Shelly Capps and husband, Mike of Neosho and Chris Cook and wife, Janice of Granby; three grandsons, Riley Capps, Chase Capps, and Christian Cook; three granddaughters, Hadley Smith, Brynne Smith and Jayden Capps and a brother, Vernie Cook and wife, Mildred of Neosho.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Katherine Oaks and Doris Foster and a brother, Oren Cook.

Funeral services were held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Clark Funeral Home, Granby; with interment to follow in the Union Cemetery. The family received friends at a time of visitation on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions in memory of Ernie may be made to the Union Chapel Church for Bible Camp and Youth Camp, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 26; Granby, Missouri 64844.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com.

Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Granby.

PAID OBITUARY