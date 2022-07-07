Griffiths Involved Students In Service Projects





Major Robert Griffiths, who headed up McDonald County High School's JROTC program, retired this summer after 17 years with the school. He said he liked to get students involved in lots of community service projects.

"We would do as many community service projects as I could put into the schedule over the course of the year," he said.

For example, he said the JROTC would place flags on veterans' graves on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. They regularly went to the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., to participate in Wreaths Across America, helping set up, place wreaths and retrieve wreaths. He took the students to the McDonald County Living Center on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving and to Concordia in Bella Vista, Ark., where they would present a veterans program on Veterans Day for both the long-term care and independent living facilities, he said. He said they handed out roses to the ladies at Concordia and formed an arc of sabers that they walked through. The JROTC also presented numerous color guards, he said, including at baseball games at Fayetteville and at all the various hometown events, like Christmas parades.

"If I could fit it into the program, I always had a bunch of kids that were willing and able to do it, and it was a lot of fun," he said.

He said he had good students who were always thinking of others first instead of themselves and what they could do for the community. He added that he had a couple of Eagle Scouts in the program.

The JROTC also participated in the Stars program, in which they would take unserviceable flags and ceremonially dispose of them, but they would take the actual stars from the flags and affix them to business cards to hand out to veterans. The cards encouraged the veterans to carry the star as a sign of their patriotism, he said.

Before teaching JROTC at MCHS, Griffiths was on active duty in the U.S. Army for 24 years. He was commissioned second lieutenant from Norwich University in 1981, he said. It happens that Norwich University founded ROTC, he added.

Now that he is retired, he said he is going to take it easy for a little while and then find somewhere to substitute teach. There are about eight or nine JROTC programs in the Tulsa/Broken Arrow, Okla., area, where he has settled, he said.

Asked what he enjoyed most about teaching, he said, "The kids."

"When they come in as freshmen, some are really withdrawn and don't know what to expect," he said. "I had some that ... if they weren't doing things for me, they would be getting into trouble. Showing them what right looks like and bringing them out of their shell -- it's surprising how they get through the four years with me. Some will spend the four years not knowing what to expect; some are timid, but once they get to know the other kids, they love it."

He added, if the students do not love the program, they can always find a class they do love.

"It really is the kids," he said. "I try a different approach. Getting as many kids active and out doing special things."



