Goodman moving forward with trash, water rate increases

GOODMAN -- The board of aldermen in Goodman contemplated a trash service rate increase as well as a water rate increase at the regular meeting on Tuesday.

CARDS representative, Jason Fitzgerald, addressed the council to "talk trash." He began by acknowledging the challenges of the transition from the previous trash pickup service to CARDS.

Fitzgerald went on to speak about price increases on supplies across the board and the fact that no fee increases have been made to the trash service for many, many years. He proposed a $4 monthly increase -- from $9.50 to $13.50 -- to keep up with expenses. With the increase, CARDS would provide a standard trash cart to each home with no upfront costs.

An additional cart can be provided for an extra $5 per month and front door pickup can be arranged for those who qualify.

Resident Ray Villa inquired about an official trash pickup time, noting that it has previously been on the same day, at the same time for the last 30 years.

Fitzgerald explained that he cannot guarantee a pickup time due to a number of variables on each route but assured Villa that, if the trash is out on the curb by 6 a.m. on trash day, it will be picked up. He also noted that the standardized carts will help prevent any wildlife from disturbing the trash.

The council voted to approve a $4 monthly increase once carts have been distributed.

Council members then returned to the topic of a water rate increase. Rate increases were agreed upon months back, but an ordinance was never adopted.

Mayor Fisher presented council members with an updated water rate survey which suggested an average increase of $6.25. This would generate $233,000 more in revenue annually.

Alderman John Bunch said, with so many increases and inflation right now, he would hate to hit people with an extra expense.

Alderman Clay Sexson said he was not prepared to vote on a rate increase because he had just received the figures and the data was different than the last survey.

"You want to review the numbers because the rate is lower?" asked Alderman Beth Hallmark.

Mayor Fisher noted that, if the total revenue of the water department is not sufficient to pay expenses, the city is required to increase the rates to cover costs expeditiously.

After a short discussion, the council voted to pursue an ordinance reflecting the suggested rate increase to be voted on at the next meeting, with Alderman Sexson voting nay.

Tiffany Jordan also approached the council on behalf of the Goodman Betterment Club. She announced that the club would host a car show and family fun day this fall and asked the council to consider discounting the cost of a vendor license fee for the day to attract additional vendors. Vendor license fees normally cost $50 and are valid for a whole year.

The council voted to grant $15 vendor licenses for the event.

Mayor J.R. Fisher went on to discuss a much-needed emergency repair at the wastewater treatment plant. He explained that the 16-year-old A/C unit at the plant is "just shot." He provided a repair quote of $4,950 from Adam Galloway. Fisher also noted that two additional bids are required to move forward.

The council voted to approve the lowest bid, not to exceed $4,950.

Council members then learned of the voluntary annexation of the Word and Spirit Revival Tabernacle, west of Goodman proper. Mayor Fisher said that he hopes this will encourage others in the area to begin annexation. He noted that annexation would allow water access and police patrol to residents and, with grant approval, he would like to see utilities provided to the area too.

The council is now waiting for a formal petition from the landowner, addressed to the council, to move forward.

In other business, the council approved the payment of bills in the amount of $18,424.73.