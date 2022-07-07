Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Travis R. Spears vs. Lacey R. Spears. Dissolution.

Angela G. Stephens vs. Joe D. Stephens. Dissolution.

Justin P. Brewer vs. Nancy M. Fisher. Dissolution.

Austin Lane Byrd vs. Mikayla Alexis Byrd. Dissolution.

Francisco Valdez Sanchez vs. Rosalba Rodriguez Silva. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Dustin W. Sims. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Blake E. McEvers. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Kenneth McCardell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Zachary Grover. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Mary E. Jackson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Paul W. Keeler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Bronson D. Hopper. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Mary E. Jackson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Christie L. Morris. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Jacob W. Keplar et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Reta Smith. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jacob Mullins. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Stephanie Beaver. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Jerry L. Baker. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Benjamin Johnson. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Tirina Raymond. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank vs. Glenda K. Richmond. Breach of contract.

Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Breanna M. Carnes. Suit on account.

Chance Grissom vs. Jason Platter et al. Personal injury -- other.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Joseph S. Leblanc. Breach of contract.

Absolute Resolution Investments vs. Dinah L. McCall. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. John Wakeley. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Chad Barton. Breach of contract.

UHG I, LLC vs. Jeremy Hall. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Delan Ray Tucker. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Jahnie E. Fischer. DWI -- alcohol.

Chadwick D. Whitlow. Drive commercial motor vehicle without commercial motor vehicle driver's license.

Blake E. McEvers. Failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and operated motor vehicle without obtaining new driver's license after being revoked/suspended.

Thomas Earl Grimes. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Shane C. Dalton. Failure to register motor vehicle.

John P. Watt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John D. Cline. Operate as inter-state motor fuel user without being licensed as such.

Juan A. Silva Trejo. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Felonies:

Roy Quick. Burglary, theft/stealing, assault -- special victim, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Joshua E. Newburn. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Timothy Joe Morris. Forgery.

Shad Church. Passing bad check.

Stephanie Ann Potarf. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

David T. Surface. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

JH Portfolio Debt Equities, LLC vs. Garry Billups. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Citibank vs. Dana Z. Cheatham. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities, LLC vs. Travis Cooper. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Tonya Cypret. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jose L. Flores et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Cathy Howard. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Francisco Aguilar-Ayala. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Erika J. Baker. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Johnathan Dale. Driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Guilty plea. Ten days incarceration jail.

Shane C. Dalton. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Alexander N. Gabrovsky. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Nicole P. Harris. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Maria D. Milagro Matul Reyes. Failure of cages, pens or other enclosures for confining of wild animals to meet standards. Guilty plea. Fine of $199.50.

Vincent P. Placek. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Cooper S. Reece. Exceeded posted speed limit and failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $182.50.

Pamela S. Ritchie. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Brian L. Skaggs. Operate/drive motor vehicle with disabled placard hanging from rearview mirror. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Kyle A. Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Taylor M. Wethern. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Felonies:

Bryan Eugene West. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.