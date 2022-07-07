Cemetery Plot Map Link Shared

NOEL -- Representative of Noel's family tree, Shelt Noel Cemetery is the final resting place of travelers and citizens of the town of Noel and surrounding McDonald County, since the first burial in 1865.

Graves in the cemetery face east, as usual in the United States, yet the inscriptions on the monument stones face away from the graves, a practice found only in the Midwestern states. Multi-generational, pioneer, military veteran, and 46 unmarked burials are among those found on the picturesque acre of land on H Highway.

This spring, SNC's board of directors contracted with Via Vista Mapping to plot map the cemetery using ground-penetrating radar and create an interactive display through which one can find the names and locations of those buried and even view each grave's monuments or headstones.

The link to access the plot map is: https://tinyurl.com/ykekaajr.

Maintenance and continued beautification of the cemetery is funded by generous past memorials from the families of those buried in SNC and ongoing contributions from families and friends of the cemetery. The board of directors gratefully accepts contributions, which can be directed to: Joyce Haynes, 303 Pogue Lane, Noel, MO 64854.

For more information, call 417-437-7317 or [email protected]