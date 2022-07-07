Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, July 8. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet meal. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-850-6363 for more information.

Mill Creek Baptist Vacation Bible School

Mill Creek Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the church. The theme is "Destination Dig: Unearthing the Truth about Jesus" and will be a study of Jeremiah 29:13, "And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart." The day will include games, music, food and story time. All children are welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

UM Fall Gardening Zoom Seminars

University of Missouri Extension offers a fall vegetable gardening weekly Thursday webinar series in August and September. The four-session Zoom series is an opportunity to learn new techniques, as well as proven methods that benefit fall gardens, said MU Extension horticulture specialist Debi Kelly.

Aug. 18 -- the first session covers "lasagna gardening," a no-till method that uses layers of organic materials to create a nutrient-rich soil where plants thrive.

Aug. 25 -- MU Extension specialists will discuss soils and cover crops on

Sept. 1 -- attendees will learn ways to extend the gardening season to grow vegetables that are often more flavorful than early-season produce.

Sept. 8 -- the final session covers tool maintenance and garden cleanup. Kelly says these important end-of-season practices help gardeners prepare for the next growing season.

Register at mizzou.us/FallGardening2022. For more information, contact Kelly at [email protected] or 636-797-5391.

McDonald County Senior Center

Monthly events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.