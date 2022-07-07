This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 19

Jonathan G. Dale, 34, Jay, Okla., Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width

Lester Leroy Smith, 55, Noel, out-of-state fugitive, passing bad check and trespassing

June 20

Andrew Scott Cocchiaro, 26, Pineville, domestic assault

Mary Ann Garrett, 53, Anderson, defective equipment

Michael Ralph Gasche, 44, Rocky Comfort, theft/stealing, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely and DWI -- alcohol

Marvin Phillip, 29, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended

June 21

Brady Shane Vance, 38, Goodman, damage to jail/jail property

June 23

Chad M. Crawley, 35, Gravette, Ark., obstructing government operations

Felicia L. Crawley, 34, Gravette, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing government operations

Benito Gonzalez-Ignacio, 39, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility