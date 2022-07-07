This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 19
Jonathan G. Dale, 34, Jay, Okla., Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width
Lester Leroy Smith, 55, Noel, out-of-state fugitive, passing bad check and trespassing
June 20
Andrew Scott Cocchiaro, 26, Pineville, domestic assault
Mary Ann Garrett, 53, Anderson, defective equipment
Michael Ralph Gasche, 44, Rocky Comfort, theft/stealing, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely and DWI -- alcohol
Marvin Phillip, 29, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended
June 21
Brady Shane Vance, 38, Goodman, damage to jail/jail property
June 23
Chad M. Crawley, 35, Gravette, Ark., obstructing government operations
Felicia L. Crawley, 34, Gravette, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing government operations
Benito Gonzalez-Ignacio, 39, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility