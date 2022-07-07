Birdhouses Rise From Joplin Tornado Debris

Among the regular vendors at the Bella Vista Farmers Market is Birdwerks Home Decor, owned by Dan and Sharon Sherman of Bella Vista, Ark.

They sell birdhouses and other home decor items made with wood debris that Dan collected while helping clean up following the 2011 Joplin tornado.

"When it's all broken up, you can only do so much with it," Sharon said. She added someone suggested that, since Dan was a woodworker, that he do something with the debris, which contained a lot of hardwood pine. She said there is not much hardwood pine left in the country.

Sharon said the birdhouses are functional, with clean-out doors. Each piece has information on the back about where the wood came from, whether from a residence or a barn. She indicated how the different layers of paint that were applied to a house through the years can be seen on some pieces. Some of the birdhouses are multi-colored, drawing wood from several different sources.

Dan said that, at the time of the tornado, he had a friend in Joplin whose business on 20th Street was destroyed, and he went for months twice a week to help clean up. The Shermans formerly had a business in Joplin, so they had several friends in the area, he said.

Years ago, Dan was a high school science teacher in Kansas City and, when the couple moved closer to this area, he used his teacher retirement to purchase an old bowling alley and convert it to a wood shop. For a dozen years, he made furniture for Silver Dollar City, he said. He made a whole line of children's furniture, rocking chairs, rocking horses, etc. He and his family would travel to malls in St. Louis, Tulsa, Dallas and Oklahoma City with a group of craftsmen from Silver Dollar City and set up a demonstration and sell their products. They dressed in period costumes, and he would demonstrate a foot-treadled scroll saw on site.

Eventually, he sold that business, he said. He had a couple of other businesses and then started building homes. When they moved to Bella Vista, he began building duplexes in Jane but, as he grew older, building houses became out of the question, he said. So after the tornado, he began building birdhouses.

He noted that, while he was teaching, he taught ecology, biology, and most of the human sciences, and in 1970, his school celebrated the first Earth Day. The school formed an ecology club, and the students recycled paper, cans and glass, and in 1972 and 1973, it won Missouri's Keep America Beautiful contest, he said. Then some of his students went to Washington, D.C., for three days for national recognition. He said that was how he became interested in repurposing and salvaging.

"There's no purchased wood (in the birdhouses). It's all salvaged wood," he said.

His daughter and her husband have a property in Pea Ridge, Ark., with a barn that he has converted into a wood shop, he said, and he has quite a bit of wood there, but little left from the Joplin tornado.

Of the salvaged wood, he said, "Usually I'll get a piece of wood and it dictates what I'll do with it because most of them are kind of unique."

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Sharon Sherman of Birdwerks Home Decor is pictured with a variety of birdhouses and other decor made from wood salvaged from the 2011 Joplin tornado. She was selling the decor at the Bella Vista Farmers Market on June 26.

