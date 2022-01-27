Young Outdoorsmen United Hosts Youth Spoonbill Fishing Trip

PINEVILLE -- Young Outdoorsmen United hosted a free guided Spoonbill fishing trip on Grand Lake on Jan. 22. The organization brought 15 kids on the trip, with 13 taking fish home.

Young Outdoorsmen United took two separate groups of children, one group at 9 a.m. and one group at 1:30 p.m., for a three-and-a-half-hour fishing trip with each group. The fishing trip was monitored by four Young Outdoorsmen United volunteers and by Reel Time Adventures, a guide service that partnered with the organization.

Children interested in attending the event were able to enter a drawing that determined what kids would go on the trip. Almost 80 children applied with 15 chosen and able to attend.

Dan Fuller, founder and president of Young Outdoorsmen United, said out of the 15 students that attended, 13 got to take a fish home with them. Fuller said the two children that did not take a fish home still caught a fish and reeled it in, only for the fishing line to snap. Fuller said the success of the trip exceeded his expectations.

"It was more than a success; it exceeded all of our expectations," Fuller said. "To expect to catch 15 Spoonbill, that's pretty high expectations, but we almost got there. Like I said, two of the kids that didn't land a fish actually got the fish up to the boat and got to see it."

Fuller said his goals for the event were to get kids outdoors and for kids to have fun.

"We want them to have fun, that's the main thing," Fuller said. "To go out there and get the experience of being out. You know, we had kids that had never been on a boat before, ever. They were thrilled just to be out on a boat on the open part of the lake."

Fuller said, in addition to the kids being outside and having fun, he feels that accomplishing something outdoors instills more self-confidence in the kids Young Outdoorsmen United works with.

"It builds up their self-esteem, that they can do it," Fuller said.

Fuller said one student on the trip had a physical handicap that caused her to doubt whether she'd be able to reel the fish in, and when she did, she felt an immense sense of self-accomplishment.

"She was a little intimidated about physically being able to do it, but she did great, she did an awesome job, and she got her fish up," Fuller said.

Young Outdoorsmen United offers monthly free outdoor events and trips for children.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY DAN FULLER Children with their fish caught on the Young Outdoorsmen United Spoonbill fishing trip. Reel Time Adventures and Young Outdoorsmen United volunteers assisted the children during both trips taken on January 22.





