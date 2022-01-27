Trio Of Mustangs Win Big 8 Wrestling Titles

Three McDonald County wrestlers won championships in their respective weight classes at the Big 8 Conference Tournament on Jan. 21 in Reeds Spring.

Blaine Ortiz (126-pound), Levi Smith (152) and Samuel Murphy (220) all brought home championships as the Mustangs finished third overall as a team with 268 points.

"I feel like this was a good confidence booster for our wrestlers going into the postseason competition and for some of our guys, a good eye-opener on where they are versus where they need to be when it comes to February," said McDonald County coach Josh Factor.

Seneca won the tournament with 398 points, while Marshfield was second at 370.5. Reeds Spring 230, Logan-Rogersville 184, Nevada 164, Monett 147, Cassville 128, Hollister 77 and Aurora 10 rounded out the tournament field.

At 126, Ortiz (33-5) picked up a technical fall win over Nevada's Mokey Dawn in round two after receiving a bye in round one. He received another by in round four and defeated Ashton Plumlee of Reeds Spring by fall in 19 seconds in round five.

In the first place match, Ortiz defeated Marshfield's Tommy Mynatt by fall in 3:09.

"I was impressed with Blaine getting the win by fall in the finals over Tommy Mynatt," Factor said.

Smith (34-7) picked up wins in the first two rounds at 152, defeating Matthew Brooks of Marshfield by fall (2:30) and beating Jakob McCracken of Reeds Spring by major decision (15-5).

After receiving a bye in round four, Smith defeated Jeremy Williams of Seneca by fall (1:07) in round five. This led to his first-place match win against Beau Thompson of Logan-Rogersville by a 5-2 decision.

Murphy only had to wrestle two matches to win his title at 220.

Murphy defeated Josh Lowe of Reeds Spring by technical fall to advance to the first-place match.

In the finals, Murphy defeated Erik Tomanek of Marshfield by decision 11-5.

"Levi Smith had a solid win and Samuel Murphy picked up a win by major decision in his finals match against Eric Tomanek," Factor said.

Also for McDonald County, Jayce Hitt placed third and scored 29 points at 285. Hitt won his first two matches before losing to Reeds Spring's Eben Crain in the fifth round. Hitt rebounded to beat Maguire Wilson of Marshfield by fall in 1:29 in the third-place match.

In other action, Jose Mendoza Garcia placed fourth at 113, going 1-2, with his only win coming against Max Perkins of Marshfield by fall in 3:21.

Dominic Cervantes placed fourth at 120. He had a decision win over Myles Callaghan of Nevada 10-6.

Ayden Ball picked up a pair of wins at 132, finishing fifth overall. Ball defeated Zach Preston of Reeds Spring by fall in 2:19 and then later beat Hollister's Dakota Parker by fall (2:20) in the fifth-place match.

At 138, Cross Spencer defeated Daniel Settles of Reeds Spring in the fifth-place match by fall at 3:56. Spencer also picked up a win earlier in the day by fall over Cassville's Matthew Whittenburg.

At 170, Mark Hollis defeated Carter Southern by fall (4:03) to win the seventh-place match.

Andrew Bowman (145) Brady Bogart (160), Alex Bogart (182), Huxley Wardlaw (195) also competed for McDonald County.

MCHS vs. Parkview

The Mustangs defeated Parkview 57-24 on Thursday in a dual match at Glendale.

Michael Owens defeated Parkview's Robert Waterman by fall in 2:28 to win at 126 pounds.

Blaine Ortiz beat Parkview's Jace Thomas by fall in 0:50 to win at 132.

Cross Spencer won at 145, defeating Cameron Whitten by fall in 2:19.

Levi Smith won at 152 with a 5-4 decision over Parkview's Junior Lamarre.

The Mustangs had forfeit victories at 113, 120, 182, 195, 220 and 285.

MCHS vs. Glendale

The Mustangs defeated Glendale 42-39 in the other side of the dual match on Thursday.

Samuel Murphy defeated Glendale's Jack Hewitt by fall in 45 seconds to win at 220.

Jayce Hitt defeated Gianni Taylor by fall in just 18 seconds to win at 285.

Levi Smith defeated Madden Yarnton of Glendale by fall in 38 seconds to win at 152.

Ayden Ball defeated Cooper Buzbee by fall in 5:20 for a victory at 138.

At 120, Dominic Cervantes defeated Kenneth Hanafin by fall in 33 seconds.

The Mustangs also had forfeit victories at 126 and 132.

Glendale picked up fall victories at 145, 160, 170, 182 and 195 along with a decision at 113.