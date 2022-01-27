SWC Council Adjusts Vendor Fees

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Debbie Passmore approached the Southwest City board of alderman on Tuesday night to inquire about an exception to the current mobile vending permits.

Passmore explained that she and her daughter-in-law are seeking to organize a one-day event with a variety of hand-crafting vendors that would take place multiple times per year. She said that the current rate deters many vendors due to surrounding communities charging much less or not at all.

Rather than charge $25 per vendor, Passmore asked the council to consider a set rate for groups of vendors.

"I'm all for anything on Main Street," said Mayor David Blake.

The council voted to charge for a standard one-day vendor fee for this event only and revisit the topic following the first event on March 5.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued 24 tickets, made three arrests, responded to one motor vehicle accident, provided aid to neighboring agencies three times and responded to 137 calls for service.

On behalf of Fire Chief Shane Clark, City Clerk Austen reported that the street department has been busy catching at-large animals, maintaining and cleaning the dog pound, and assisted running wires for the police department remodel.

The water department repaired a leak at J Highway, prepared both water towers for inspection and read meters. The wastewater department repaired a sewage blockage on Liberty Road and did maintenance work on the facility.

In other business, the council:

• Reviewed bids for a new HVAC system at City Hall and voted to accept a bid from Mac-Co Heating;

• Approved training for City Clerk Austen and Assistant Clerk Jenifer Anderson;

• Reviewed and approved the updated and revised employee benefits policy as it relates to vacation, PTO and insurance benefits;

• Approved the purchase of an AR pistol for the growing police department;

• Paid bills in the amount of $39,282.16.