The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel will have new hours starting Feb. 1.

The Senior Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, with lunch served from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

A night of music and potluck will be on Feb. 19, starting at 5 p.m.

For more information, call the center at 417-475-3511.