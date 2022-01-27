Seed Swap Set Saturday

A Community Seed Swap will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday at the New Bethel School west of Anderson in celebration of National Seed Swap Day.

The seed swap is sponsored by Ozarks Homesteading and the Ozarks Homesteading Ladies Gathering.

"With such a renewed interest in gardening, especially vegetable gardening, many people have been buying up a lot of seeds, saving seeds and browsing seed catalogs," said Cheryl Franklin, organizer of the event. "This is going to be a time where people can swap some of their leftover seeds or seeds they have saved from their garden," she said.

Saved seeds need to be heirloom seeds, but seed packets don't necessarily need to be heirloom. They do need to be non-GMO.

"If some people don't have seeds to swap, they can make a donation," Franklin said. "All of the profits will go to the upkeep of the New Bethel School, a restored one-room schoolhouse."

There will also be a demonstration on the proper process of saving seeds at 11 a.m., presented by Lissa Teague, an avid seed saver who has organized a local seed bank.

Educational resources will be available, as well as some drawings for prizes.

"There will be some very unique seeds available for people to trade and lots of traditional seed such as tomato, beans, carrots, okra and flowers," Franklin said.

"We want people to come and learn, go home with something to grow and make some new friends -- that's the idea of the seed swap," she said.

The group also holds a ladies homesteading gathering on the fourth Thursday of the month at the school at 6:30 p.m. at which ladies gather to learn about different skills for self-reliance.

The school is located at 722 New Bethel Road, Anderson.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 417-629-8901 or join the Ozarks Homesteading Facebook group.