Ronnie Rogers Named Top Hand At Missouri Cattlemen's State Conference





PINEVILLE -- Ronnie Rogers was named "Top Hand" at the annual Missouri Cattlemen's Association State Conference for signing 64 members into his affiliate of the Missouri Cattlemen's Association. Rogers signed more people up than anyone in the state.

Bryan Hall, vice president of Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen's Club, said the club works to promote legislation that supports cattlemen in the state. Hall said the annual state conference honors those that sign up 20 or more members for the club, and that Rogers' 64 added members is not typical.

"Top Hand is the title they give for the person that signs up the most new members to the club and the association," Hall said. "Sixty-four is very very non-typical. They recognize anyone that signs up 20 or more, so that's pretty non-typical to do 20 or more, there's only just a few that did that."

Hall said Rogers has been recognized various years as "Top Hand" but never for being the very top of the state like he was this year. Rogers' contribution helped lead the Newton and McDonald County affiliate to be the top affiliate in the state for new members.

"He's a retired veterinarian, he's served the area, Newton, McDonald, and other counties for his entire adult life as a veterinarian," Hall said. "He's passionate about the beef industry and wants to see it grow and be passed on to the next generation."

Hall said Rogers prioritizes signing younger generations into the program, emphasizing getting agriculture advocates involved for years to come.

"It's critical that we get new, younger, people involved and, at the conference, we were able to see a lot of FFA members that were actively involved and that's part of Ronnie's efforts," Hall said.

Ronnie Rogers, Top Hand for the state of Missouri, said he has been named "Top Hand" three or four times but hasn't reached 64 new members until now. Rogers said his annual goal is to tell as many people about the Cattlemen's Association as possible.

"I just tell everybody," Rogers said. "All of my friends, all of my neighbors, anybody that I know that's involved in agriculture and the cattle industry."

Rogers said being a part of the Cattlemen's Association is vital for anyone involved in the cattle industry. Rogers said to become a member, there is a $70 annual fee and five member meetings throughout the year.

"We serve a meal and have a sponsor each meeting," Rogers said. "We try to have informative, relevant, meetings where the sponsors talk about programs that the cattlemen are interested in."

Rogers said he wants anyone who is involved or wishes to support the cattle industry to consider becoming a member of the Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen's Association.

"Anybody that is not a member of the Missouri Cattlemen's Association needs to give it serious thought and become a member so that we can express our interest as a group instead of just a few individuals," Rogers said.

Rogers said anyone seeking more information about becoming a member can contact him at 417-592-0901.



