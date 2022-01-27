RELIGION: Knowing and Learning The Word Of God Should Be Priority

Jerry and Linda Abercrombie were celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and visitors and opened our service with prayer.

Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "Integrity Established," a study of Daniel 1:8-21. The lesson reminds us that believers can live with integrity when tempted to compromise. "Believers who refuse to compromise God's standards will be vindicated and will find knowledge and understanding when they trust God."

Linda read Zachariah 13:9 and shared a devotional "Of Greater Worth Than Gold." A story of forging and reshaping what was useless to become valuable. She also shared a poem, "I Wonder," from an old Albert E. Brumley songbook.

Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers. With Susan Cory at the piano, Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing hymns of praise, including "The Old Rugged Cross."

Allen Brock, the director of missions for the Shoal Creek Baptist Association filled in at the pulpit for Brother Mark. He began by talking about what a difficult year it had been for his family and for many. Even still, God proves steadfast in our trials. As he talked about divided churches today, he reminded us that there is unity in Christ and division is satanic. "Even Adam and Eve divided from each other and Christ. Loving one another shows the unity of Christ."

Scripture for Sunday's message, "Keeping the Main Thing the Main Thing," was from Luke 10:38-42. Allen looked at Mary and Martha, their encounter with Jesus Christ and examined their priorities. "Good things can distract us from God's things and obeying Him. Unplanned distractions will happen. Satan uses two tools -- distraction and discouragement to get us away from God." As Allen looked at the priorities of Mary, Martha and Jesus in the scripture, he began by asking what or who is our priority?

Allen told us that Martha's priority was hospitality. "She was commanded and expected to take care of those who came to her. Jesus came to Mary, but [Martha] was so distracted with the preparations for hospitality that it became her priority and not Jesus. She was so busy with one thing that she forgot about Jesus being there. Even though we receive Jesus as Martha did, we get distracted for all kinds of reasons and forget that He is King, our Lord and Savior. Jesus never got distracted in His travels to forget about Martha and Mary. Martha was so distracted that she never heard anything that Jesus said. Jesus didn't rebuke her actions, he rebuked her attitude. Priorities prevented her from hearing Jesus."

As Allen talked about Mary, he told us that the scripture tells us that Mary's priority was focused on listening to Jesus. Verse 39 tells us that she sat at Jesus' feet and heard His word. "She was in a position of a disciple with her Master. Mary's priority was Jesus. A disciple imitates the life of Christ. We are disciples of Christ and we need to study and learn that image and life of Jesus that we are to imitate. How did Jesus pray, live and disciple? That is how we should imitate Jesus' life. In spite of Martha complaining that Mary wasn't helping her, Mary continually listened to Jesus. That was her priority and she refused to be distracted."

Allen told us that Jesus' priority was obeying God even when He endured a grueling crucifixion. "Jesus must be our priority individually and in church. How do we do that? When we do what He wants us to do. Knowing and learning the word of God should be a priority. The gospel of Jesus is the only thing that matters, through the removal of our sins through salvation and the crucifixion of Christ."

In closing, Allen told us that Satan wants to distract us and uses political parties, governments, disease, denominations, religious issues among other things that go on in our lives to distract us from God. "We get distracted by things that matter to us but don't pertain to our eternity. The world we are in is like a raging sea of wicked sin. Reach out to those dying in sin and who need Christ. Your priority should be Jesus. Take Him out into the world to those who need Him. Make Jesus your priority so others can see Him, too."

Our hymn of invitation was "Kneel at the Cross," and Steve Mason gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us next Sunday, as we will have some special guest speakers share their personal testimony. Worship service begins at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 10 a.m. Mill Creek is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

